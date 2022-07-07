Pizza Hut Has Brought Back Iconic The Edge Pizza Again

Nostalgia for the 1990s continues to be strong. We've seen it in fashion, in music, in entertainment, and even in food as over the past year various brands have brought back beloved favorites from the best decade either as limited-time offerings or on a permanent basis. And Pizza Hut is doing it again as well by bringing back the iconic The Edge pizza again this summer for a limited time.

Available now, The Edge has returned to Pizza Hut menus again this year. The pizza, one of the brand's most famous, was originally introduced in 1997 and is a thin-crust pizza built on the Thin 'N Crispy dough. What gives the pizza it's, well, edge is that the toppings cover said dough from edge-to-edge. And while The Edge pizza itself is iconic, the dough it's built on is itself a major part of Pizza Hut's history as the first type of dough ever used when Pizza Hut opened in 1958.

This is the second time Pizza Hut has brought back The Edge in recent years. The fan-demanded pizza was also brought back in 2021 for a limited time, but prior to that the pizza was last seen on the menu during a rare re-release back in 2009. Last year, Pizza Hut President David Graves explained how the pizza is one that fans "constantly" ask for.

"The Edge is a pizza our customers constantly ask us to bring back. Anyone who loves thin-crust pizzas loaded with toppings will love the Edge," Graves said in a statement in 2021. "The bold flavor and aroma of the Edge Seasoning will instantly transport you back to a Pizza Hut."

As for this year's return, The Edge is available in four options. The Ultimate variety comes topped edge-to-edge with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and Roma tomatoes. The Carnivore features pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and bacon. The Pepperoni Lover's is exactly that, a pizza loaded with pepperoni from edge to edge and there's also the Create Your Own which lets you choose up to three toppings. All four varieties are available to order now, but for a limited time only so if you want to indulge in nostalgia, pizza style, the time is now.

