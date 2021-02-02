Mr. Peanut is Giving Away Planters' $5 Million Super Bowl Ad Budget

✖

Last Super Bowl, the death and subsequent rebirth of Mr. Peanut was one of the most-talked-about ad campaigns, prompting not just headlines but a lot of fan reaction on social media as well. Now, with Super Bowl LV just a few days away, Planters has announced how they plan to follow last year's campaign but instead of trying to top the circle of life, they're taking a different approach. Mr. Peanut is back and to celebrate, Planters is taking the $5 million that they would have spent on a Super Bowl ad slot and are instead "shelling" that money out to recognize those doing "acts of substance" -- acts of charity and kindness that are making life a little bit better around the country.

"Planters nuts pack way more substance than empty snacks like potato chips, so when we show up -- including with a Big Game activation -- it's going to fill people up," U.S. Chief Growth Officer at Kraft Heinz Sanjiv Gajiwala said in a statement. "This year, we're walking the talk by launching the Planters 'A Nut Above' campaign, which celebrates making better choices in life and in snacking. In total, Mr. Peanut will give away $5 million this year to people who champion substantial actions -- the every day and the extraordinary -- by doing good, even when no one is looking."

"Throughout the year, we'll be engaging and interacting with our fans in real-time, listening to what inspires them, and applauding the moments they care about. It's just one more way we're staying consumer-obsessed."

Planters is kicking off the campaign by giving $130,000 to Hook Hall in Washington, D.C. The owners of Hook Hall went "a nut above" by giving free meals and supplies to hospitality workers even when struggling themselves to stay afloat. The $130,000 will allow Hook Hall to remain open and continue their work. They will also give away an additional $1 million to locally owned bars across the country that go above and beyond for their neighbors with the funds ensuring those establishments can continue to remain fixtures of their communities.

To help choose which bars will be recipients of the funds -- divided up as $50,000 to 20 bars across the country -- fans can nominate their favorite, locally-owned bar on Twitter by sharing the bar's name, city, state, and why it's so important to its community. Tweets should also include #ANutAbove and #contest as well. The awards will be given out in early March. Additional rewards for acts of extraordinary substance will continue throughout 2021.

Super Bowl LV will air on Sunday, February 7th at 6:30/5:30 CT on CBS. If you want to watch it for free, you can do so here.