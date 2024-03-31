Pluto TV Hosting Rally to Turn Pluto Back Into a Planet

It's been nearly 20 years since Pluto was downgraded from planet status to that of dwarf planet and the Solar System has never really been quite the same. Now, Pluto TV is looking to right what many see as a major celestial wrong. The free streaming television service has announced that they are hosting a rally to restore Pluto's planet status.

On Monday, April 1st — yes, that's April Fool's Day, but trust us, this isn't a joke — Pluto TV is hosting Rally to Make Pluto a Planet. The rally will take place on that day from 11:30 a.m. PT until 1 p.m. PT at the UCLA Bruin Plaza. The event is scheduled to feature various high-profile guest speakers, including Dr. Alan Stern, a planetary scientist, space program executive, aerospace consultant, speaker and author who is also the lead of NASA's New Horizon's mission that explored the Pluto system and is currently exploring the Kuiper Belt. There will also be snacks, fun chants, and more.

Those who cannot attend in person can participate online by signing a Change.org petition in support of restoring Pluto's planetary status.

"It is time to right a cosmic wrong and restore Pluto to its former glory as a full-fledged planet," the petition reads in part. "Pluto's adversaries argued that it failed to meet the new qualifications to be considered a planet, namely that it had not cleared debris from its orbit. If that's the case, Earth and Jupiter would not qualify either. With such inconsistency around what determines a planet, relegating Pluto to 'dwarf' status is simply semantic gymnastics and giving space enthusiasts wordplay whiplash."

Neil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk Has Its Own Pluto TV Channel

Back in February, it was announced that the television series of Neil deGrasse Tyson's popular podcast, StarTalk, would launch as an all-new channel on Pluto TV.

"At StarTalk, we transform complex science into fun and accessible content for everyone -- especially for those who might think science is neither interesting nor relevant to their lives," Tyson shared in a statement. "We look forward to sharing our unique cosmic perspectives with the Pluto TV audience, as we continue to bring the universe down to Earth."

"Welcoming the StarTalk TV channel into our streaming orbit gives our viewers the opportunity to explore content that inspires curiosity and fosters a deeper understanding of the universe," Amy Kuessner, EVP Programming, Pluto TV, added.

What do you think about Pluto TV's rally for Pluto? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.