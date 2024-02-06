Neil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk Channel Launching on Pluto TV

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is taking his popular podcast StarTalk into new territory, with Deadline confirming that StarTalk TV is launching as an all-new channel on Pluto TV. StarTalk TV is currently live, with fans able to check out the 24-hour channel on the free, ad-supported Pluto TV platform under its History and Science section. The channel will broadcast the StarTalk podcast, lectures, interviews, and more, featuring prolific minds from the worlds of pop culture, science, and comedy. The StarTalk podcast launched in 2009 and earned a spin-off TV series on the National Geographic channel in 2015.

"At StarTalk, we transform complex science into fun and accessible content for everyone -- especially for those who might think science is neither interesting nor relevant to their lives," Tyson shared in a statement. "We look forward to sharing our unique cosmic perspectives with the Pluto TV audience, as we continue to bring the universe down to Earth."

The StarTalk podcast network bridges the intersection between science, pop culture, and comedy with clarity, humor, and passion. Through our various shows, we explore captivating subjects such as space travel, extra-terrestrial life, the Big Bang, the role science plays in people's lives, the future of our Earth and the environment, the science behind the most iconic sports plays in history, and breaking news from the universe. Or, as host Neil deGrasse Tyson says, "Everything under the sun; Or rather under the universe!" for an audience of "All the people who never knew how much they'd love learning about space and science."

"Welcoming the StarTalk TV channel into our streaming orbit gives our viewers the opportunity to explore content that inspires curiosity and fosters a deeper understanding of the universe," Amy Kuessner, EVP Programming, Pluto TV, added.

The StarTalk podcast network is comprised of StarTalk Radio, StarTalk Sports Edition, and StarTalk Live. Celebrity guests included Mayim Bialik, Jason Sudeikis, Jack Black, Colin Jost, Lynne Koplitz, Leighann Lord, Eugene Mirman, Chuck Nice, John Oliver, Kristen Schaal, and Lindsey Vonn.

"We are thrilled to grow our partnership with StarTalk and join forces with Pluto TV to bring educational and entertaining content to Pluto's leading free streaming platform," Stefanie Schwartz, Jellysmack's Chief Business Officer, expressed.

StarTalk TV is currently live on the Pluto TV platform.

