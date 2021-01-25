Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Challenge of His Work on Sesame Street
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is known for his sometimes colorful sense of humor, but a joke he made reflecting on a Sesame Street appearance a decade ago isn't just hilarious, but it's got fans lighting up social media laughing about the slightly x-rated joke, a joke made all the more inappropriately funny because it's Sesame Street. On Sunday, a fan shared a pair of screenshots of Reynolds' appearance in a 2010 episode of the beloved children's series which saw the actor team up with Elmo, Telly, and Abby Cadabby in an A-Team spoof and, well, Reynolds replied.
In the spoof, Reynolds is dressed as a giant letter "A" with his face sticking out from a top opening of the letter. The fan tweeted to Reynolds that watching the A-Team spoof was a delight for both them and their child, which is a fairly kind and sweet sentiment. Things got interesting when Reynolds replied, however, making a very adult joke about the "A-hole".
I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me. https://t.co/EiXEUjomxE— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 25, 2021
"I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight," he wrote. "But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me."
As you might have guessed, Reynolds' joke got quite a response. CNN's Jake Tapper simply replied with "Ryan." Scrubs star Zach Braff commented "You had me at A-hole was so tight," but there were plenty of other responses to the humorous post as well with most fans delighted and amused by the joke.
This is far from the first time Reynolds has been hilarious on social media, though it's not always so adult. Most recently, Reynolds shared a very Deadpool take on the hilarious Bernie Sanders meme, sharing an edit from Fotojo_still featuring Sanders' viral moment from President Joe Biden's inauguration sitting next to Deadpool. This also isn't the only time Reynold's has joked about his Sesame Street appearance. The actor joked about is "face popping out of an A-hole" back in 2015 as well.
As for Reynolds' actual Sesame Street appearance, which originally aired on November 5, 2010 (it's Episode #4225 from Season 41) you can check out the opening theme song from the appearance on YouTube here as well as him singing with the monsters here and you can read on for how fans are loving his joke below.
What do you think about Reynold's joke about his Sesame Street appearance? Let us know in the comments!
Delightful
The speed at which you veer back and forth between filthy and wholesome is delightful.— Marie Julianna (@MarieJulianna4) January 25, 2021
Vowel movement
It‘s a vowel movement!— Mark Eckenwiler (@20002ist) January 25, 2021
This would explain things
The longer I live, the more convinced I become that Ryan Reynolds is a fictional character being played by Deadpool.— the Laughing Fool (@SeanDStevens1) January 25, 2021
Double entendre
I do love a good double entendre... it brings out the 14 year old boy in me pic.twitter.com/yn7DCIC5Qe— jeepgirl (@Jeep_TJ_Girl) January 25, 2021
Legend
This cracked me up 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣You sir are an absolute legend . pic.twitter.com/qVIl0UD9lC— Mark (@Magnus365247) January 25, 2021
Number of the day
We all know that some A-holes are bigger than others. This tweet brought to you by the number 2.— jeffrey.w.lynch (@JeffLynch) January 25, 2021
No idea
Disney has no idea what they let sneak in the back door pic.twitter.com/HuZII6PXFn— sunchick #persist 🌞☘️🗽#BLM she/her (@sunchick8) January 25, 2021
For the kids
Let it be known that Ryan Reynolds pushed through the tight a-hole for the kids— Lord Cyprus (@TheLordCyprus) January 25, 2021
Well-played
Clearly this is why you signed up for the A character, to be able to make jokes like this. Well played sir, well played. pic.twitter.com/sJDNfNvTro— Mike Goodwin /// (@mikeg826) January 25, 2021
Dead
I’m dead 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lFQBKSbB8T— 🌵 Michelle Mendoza 🌵 (@Chicana74) January 25, 2021