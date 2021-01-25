Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Challenge of His Work on Sesame Street

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is known for his sometimes colorful sense of humor, but a joke he made reflecting on a Sesame Street appearance a decade ago isn't just hilarious, but it's got fans lighting up social media laughing about the slightly x-rated joke, a joke made all the more inappropriately funny because it's Sesame Street. On Sunday, a fan shared a pair of screenshots of Reynolds' appearance in a 2010 episode of the beloved children's series which saw the actor team up with Elmo, Telly, and Abby Cadabby in an A-Team spoof and, well, Reynolds replied.

In the spoof, Reynolds is dressed as a giant letter "A" with his face sticking out from a top opening of the letter. The fan tweeted to Reynolds that watching the A-Team spoof was a delight for both them and their child, which is a fairly kind and sweet sentiment. Things got interesting when Reynolds replied, however, making a very adult joke about the "A-hole".

I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me. https://t.co/EiXEUjomxE — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 25, 2021

"I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight," he wrote. "But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me."

As you might have guessed, Reynolds' joke got quite a response. CNN's Jake Tapper simply replied with "Ryan." Scrubs star Zach Braff commented "You had me at A-hole was so tight," but there were plenty of other responses to the humorous post as well with most fans delighted and amused by the joke.

This is far from the first time Reynolds has been hilarious on social media, though it's not always so adult. Most recently, Reynolds shared a very Deadpool take on the hilarious Bernie Sanders meme, sharing an edit from Fotojo_still featuring Sanders' viral moment from President Joe Biden's inauguration sitting next to Deadpool. This also isn't the only time Reynold's has joked about his Sesame Street appearance. The actor joked about is "face popping out of an A-hole" back in 2015 as well.

As for Reynolds' actual Sesame Street appearance, which originally aired on November 5, 2010 (it's Episode #4225 from Season 41) you can check out the opening theme song from the appearance on YouTube here as well as him singing with the monsters here and you can read on for how fans are loving his joke below.

