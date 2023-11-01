Simu Liu Dresses as Aaron Rodgers for Halloween After Tearing Achilles

Halloween might be in the books, but people are still finding opportunities to share their creative and unexpected costumes. For Shang-Chi and Barbie star Simu Liu, who recently tore his Achilles tendon, that involved taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to the holiday. On Wednesday, Liu posted a photo of himself dressed as New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, complete with the crutches and leg cast from his injury. Of course, as football fans know, Rodgers tore his achilles tendon within minutes of his first game of the current NFL season, and he has been seen at games in similar casual outfits.

"ya boy went a little too method this halloween 😭🩼," Liu's caption reads. "i know this might seem like a very low-effort costume on the surface but i assure you the commitment was absolute. i got the stitches to prove it! thanks @allison for driving us to 6am surgery and being by my side the whole time. here's to a speedy recovery for me and @aaronrodgers12 🫡 #noachillesnoproblem"

What Will Shang-Chi 2 Be About?

Liu is expected to reprise his role as Shang-Chi in a sequel, which has been confirmed to be in development at Marvel Studios. While a title, synopsis, or other plot points surrounding Shang-Chi 2 remain a mystery, Liu previously hinted that the sequel would further expand the mythos, and hopefully include as much of its ensemble cast as possible.

"Going into a sequel feels exciting. It doesn't necessarily feel like there's a pressure to perform or a pressure to exceed," Liu told Collider earlier this year. "It feels like we've established a world and there's just something really nostalgic and exciting about returning to that world that we've spent so much time ideating on and thinking about. And then, we're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things. We'll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him. That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything."

Will Shang-Chi Appear in Avengers 5?

With Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton set to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, fans have naturally begun to wonder if Liu will reprise his role in that film as well. While speaking to ComicBook.com last year, Liu responded to that speculation by saying, "I would think so...I would hope so. Don't take my word for it."

"It feels incredible. I obviously learned about the news a little bit before the rest of the world did, but I freaked out," Liu told ComicBook.com in late 2022. "I sent him like forty texts in a row, all exclamation marks. I'm just so incredibly happy for him, he's so deserving of that spot. What makes him such a special filmmaker, and I've said this from the beginning even when we were premiering our movie, is his ability to make a $150 million movie really, really small, in the best possible way. I'm really looking forward to what he does on that even grander scale of The Avengers because I think it's easy to maybe get lost in the spectacle of what those movies can be, the vastness and the grandness of it, but if you can maintain the humanity and the human stories, I think that's what will make a movie memorable and special, and I think Destin's got it. I think he's got it and I think he deserves this so much. I'm so excited to get to work for him again."

