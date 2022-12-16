Kellogg's Launches New Avatar: The Way of Water Inspired Cereal

Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, will be in theaters in less than two months and to celebrate, Kellogg's has teamed up with 20th Century Studios to release a brand-new cereal. On Monday, Kellogg's announced the launch of Pandora Flakes cereal, a new cereal that brings together fans of Frosted Flakes and Avatar in an offering that "captures a world beyond your imagination."

According to the brand, the cereal is inspired by Avatar's world of Pandora with mini blueberry flavored moon spheres, a pop of blue color, and a fruity aroma that stands out against the sweet crunch of Frosted Flakes. The cereal is arriving exclusively at Target stores this month and will expand to other retailers nationwide in November. Fans can also go on their own adventure by purchasing specially marked Kellogg's cereal boxes to find temporary tattoos, reusable glow-in-the-dark spoons, and more. The Pandora Flakes cereal has a suggested retail price of $5.99 for a 16.3-ounce box and $4.99 for a 10.2-ounce box.

"Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most anticipated films of the year," Laura Newman, Senior Marketing Director at Kellogg All Family Cereal said in a statement. "And now, Kellogg is providing fans and families with a cool and delicious way to celebrate the next chapter of this franchise with the drop of Kellogg's Pandora Flakes cereal, an Avatar-themed spin on its beloved Frosted Flakes cereal!"

How Many Avatar Sequels Will There Be?

While Avatar was first released back in 2009, Cameron has been working steadily to continue the franchise. 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) went all-in on the Avatar franchise after the first one became the biggest box office hit of all time. Four Avatar sequels were ordered into development.

The plan for 20th Century and Disney is to release a new Avatar movie every two years until all four sequels have hit the big screen. Avatar 3, which is already years into production, arrives at the end of 2024. That will be followed by Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028. Those sequels will likely have subtitles, rather than numbers, similar to The Way of Water.

Who Stars in Avatar: The Way of Water?

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

Will you be checking out Kellogg's new Avatar-themed cereal? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!