General Mills Rolls Out Hot Wheels Cereal for the New Year

With the new year just a few days away, General Mills is rolling out new cereals to make breakfast a bit more fun — including a new Hot Wheels cereal as well as a twist on a beloved and iconic favorite. The cereal brand recently announced that, coming to store shelves beginning in January 2023 are the new Lucky Charms S'mores Cereal and the new Hot Wheels Cereal. Both will be available at retailers nationwide.

The new Lucky Charms S'mores Cereal is a new take on the iconic Lucky Charms staple and features graham pieces along with chocolatey cereal and marshmallows combined with the classic magical stars, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and red balloon marshmallows.

The new Hot Wheels Cereal brings a bit of racing adventure to the breakfast table. The cereal features fruity flavored sweetened corn cereal loops with Hot Wheels-inspired marshmallow shapes. Cereal fans can collect all four of the Hot Wheels Cereal boxes to build their own customizable race cars as well as a Hot Wheels town with tracks that connect a tower, stunt jumping ramp and a car wash. All one has to do is cut out the items from the box to get to the fun.

The new Lucky Charms S'mores and Hot Wheels cereals are just the latest cereals from General Mills. Earlier this year, the brand launched Rudolph Cereal for the holiday season as well as brought back several fan favorites, including Apple Pie Toast Crunch which is still available on store shelves for a limited time along with Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch — though as the year winds down, time is running out for those beloved seasonal favorites, at least until next year.

Lucky Charms S'mores Cereal and Hot Wheels Cereal will make their way to store shelves in January 2023.

