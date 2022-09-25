Kellogg's Launches Little Debbie Nutty Bar Cereal

Last year, Little Debbie teamed up with Kellogg's to release Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie cereal and, before that in 2020, they released Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal, bringing to breakfast two iconic Little Debbie treats. Now, they've partnered up again to bring a third beloved snack to the most important meal of the day. This week, Kellogg's and Little Debbie announced the new Little Debbie Nutty Buddy cereal heading to stores later this year.

The new cereal features the beloved chocolate and peanut butter flavors of the Nutty Buddy treat and is described as "the flavors meld with the crunchy cereal pieces coated in fudge for the quintessential Nutty Buddy experience." No word on just how delicious that cereal milk must be, but we're guessing it's pretty tasty, too.

"Since dropping our first two Little Debbie cereals, fans have been hungry to see Kellogg transform more Little Debbie snacks into cereal," Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family cereal said in a statement. "Our newest collaboration brings the iconic Little Debbie Nutty Buddy bars to the breakfast table for the first time ever."

As was noted, this is the third Little Debbie treat to be given the cereal treatment.

"Through our continued partnership with Kellogg's, we're able to share Little Debbie's beloved treats with fans in new ways," Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods said. "This new cereal captures the nostalgic chocolate and peanut butter flavors of a Nutty Buddy Bar. It's delicious at breakfast or as a treat any time of day."

If you're a fan of Little Debbie Nutty Buddy treats and want to get in on this cereal, this is what you need to know. The Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal will be available at Walmart starting in October and will roll out to additional retailers nationwide starting in December. An 8.2-ounce box has a suggested retail price of $4.99 while a 13.1-ounce box has a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Will you be checking out the new Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal? What Little Debbie treat would you like to see turn into a cereal next? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!