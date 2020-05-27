For the first time in nearly a decade, American astronauts will launch into space from American soil in a rocket built stateside. Wednesday afternoon, SpaceX will launch two astronauts to space atop one of the privately-owned company's Falcon 9 rockets inside a Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission, which SpaceX and NASA are calling Demo-2, will be taking astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.

Due to coronavirus-related guidelines in place, both SpaceX and NASA have recommended the masses stay away from the Kennedy Space Center. Rather, the outfit will be having an extensive live stream across its social media platforms, including the YouTube embed above.

The launch is currently scheduled for 4:33 p.m. Eastern on the 27th, though weather could delay it. Streaming coverage begins through the NASA platforms at noon Eastern though news station are likely to begin carrying it much earlier

Together with @SpaceX, we will return human spaceflight to American soil after nearly a decade. Tomorrow is not only a big day for our teams – it’s a big day for our country. https://t.co/DQ1Taz1vXU#LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/JT1zhQDKs2 — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

The full schedule for NASA's live stream of the event can be seen below. All times in Eastern.

Wednesday, May 27th

12:15 p.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins (continues through docking

4:33 p.m. – Liftoff

5:22 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn

6:05 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test

7:05 p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

7:30 p.m. – Postlaunch news conference at Kennedy

Thursday, May 28th

7:20 a.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

11:39 a.m. – Docking

1:55 p.m. – Hatch Open

2:25 p.m. – Welcome ceremony

4:15 p.m. – Post-Arrival News Conference at Johnson

Friday, May 29

11:05 a.m. – Space Station crew news conference, with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley

12:50 p.m. – SpaceX employee event and Class of 2020 Mosaic presentation, with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley

Though SpaceX has held dozens of launches in the past, this will be the first manned launch the Elon Musk-founded company has held.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.