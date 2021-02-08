Super Bowl LV: Ozzy Osbourne Strapped To a Seat in Tampa

✖

Average seats to last year's Super Bowl LIV cost beteen $4,000 and $5,000, but fans this year could be counted among the ticketholders "in spirit" for just $100. Due to social distancing requirements, the stands had more cardboard cut-outs of audience members -- around 30,000 -- than actual audience members, and that was the $100 "ticket." One of them, apparently, was Ozzy Osbourne. He tweeted out a photo of himself bungee-corded to a seat in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It isn't clear whether Osbourne bought it himself, or whether a fan did it so they could see him onscreen.

In any event, the rock icon is present at the Super Bowl, amid the pandemic, in spite of his health issues. Those sidelined him in 2020, when he cancelled his No More Tours 2 tour even before the pandemic made it moot.

You can see his tweet below.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year," Osbourne said at the time. "Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks. I don't want to start a tour, and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

The performer has been struggling with Parkinson's, a degernative neurological condition.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Osbourne said at the time of his Parkinson's revelation. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

"A year ago next month I was in a shocking state," he continued. "I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's -- see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

"It's PRKN 2," said Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.

"The thing is, as Ozzy said before, it's very hard for doctors to go, 'Well this is your injury from your fall, and this is what comes with PRKN 2,'" she added. "And we've kind of reached a point here, in this country, where we can't go any further, because we've got all the answers we can get here. So in April, we're going to a professor in Switzerland, and he deals with getting your immune system at its peak. We're going to go wherever we can go to seek answers."