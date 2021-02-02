Taco Bell Launches New Build Your Own $5 Box

✖

Taco Bell is going all-in to impress the people. Weeks after the chain announced it was bringing back potatoes after a brief fan revolution, the chain has now decided to honor them even further by launching a new fan-driven menu item. Beginning Tuesday, February 2nd, Taco Bell fans can assemble a Build Your Own Cravings Box. Using fan-favorite items like the Crunchwrap or Cheesy Gordita Crunch as a base, fans can build their own meal box for $5.

The offer is available for Taco Bell Rewards Beta members immediately, and will subsequently roll out to the general public on February 11.

“As we see it, there aren’t a lot of choices out there when it comes to value, forcing customers to play by others’ rules. But when your fans have different favorites on the menu, why not celebrate that?” Taco Bell brand chief Nikki Lawson said in a press release. “The Taco Bell I’m proud to lead does it differently - we put fans in the driver's seat and allow them to eat how they want to eat, not how someone, irrespective of how famous they may be, tells them to.”

For a main "course," if you will, food fiends will be able to choose between the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, or Crunchwrap. They can then add a "starter," choosing between a Crunchy Taco, Soft Taco, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, or Bean and Cheese Burrito. Finally, they add a side of either Chips & Nacho Cheese or Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink of their choosing.

Again, all for a whole five dollars.

With the new item, Taco Bell plans to launch a massive marketing campaign with various social media influences including Noah Centineo, Nava Rose, CL, Onyx Black, Brad Simms, and others. You can sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards program here. The tongue-in-cheek "Eat Like You" campaign is built to poke fun at the fast-food joint's competitors who have been crafting meals based on what certain celebrities eat.

They're looking at you, McDonald's.

Though a return date hasn't been announced for the potatoes just quite yet, Taco Bell has said it expects the side to be available later this year.

"The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year," Matthews said last month. "We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love."