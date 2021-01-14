Potatoes Returning to Taco Bell in 2021

✖

The year of the potato-less Taco Bell is finally coming to an end! When Taco Bell restaurants around the country shifted to drive-thru only dining in response to the pandemic, the fast food chain had to simplify its menu. This resulted in the removal of potato-based items, many of which were fan-favorite options. Fortunately, Taco Bell is now looking to add those items back to its menus in 2021.

On Thursday, Taco Bell announced that potatoes were returning to the national menu on March 11th. This means that you'll finally be able to order Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. Taco Bell made the announcement with a video that was shared to its social media channels.

And now, an announcement from our CEO. pic.twitter.com/JHHJMrPEJH — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 14, 2021

"Last year we had to shift entirely to drive-thru, which created longer lines for our customers and way more demand for our team members," Taco Bell CEO Mark King says in the video. "So in order to create a better experience for both you and our teams, we had to simplify our menu, and unfortunately, removing potatoes was part of that. But it's a new year with new possibilities. And you know what? We're bringing them back! As of March 11th, potatoes are officially back at Taco Bell. Give us a minute to get them back to most restaurants, but know that we're working hard to make things right."

In addition to the return of the beloved potato items, Taco Bell is going to be adding more vegetarian options throughout 2021. This includes a new partnership with Beyond Meat.

"The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love."

