Taco Bell Finally Adds Big Cheez-It Menu Items Nationwide

Nearly two years after they were tested at just one location in California, the Big Cheez-it Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme are rolling out to Taco Bell menus nationwide. On Thursday, Taco Bell announced that both items are rolling out nationwide and fans will be able to get them in restaurant starting June 6th for a limited time. Taco Bell Rewards Members get exclusive access starting May 30th, via the Taco Bell app.

"This collaboration isn't just about bringing together two iconic brands; it's about taking the spirit of fan innovation to create something truly larger than life," Taco Bell chief innovation officer Liz Matthews said. "We're thrilled to launch this exciting partnership nationwide and offer fans a whole new way to experience the classic cheesy and crunchy flavors they love from Taco Bell and Cheez-It."

Both the Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme feature an extra-large Cheez-It cracker — one that is 16 times larger than a normal Cheez-It. The tostada layers ground beef, reduced fat sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheddar cheese on the giant Cheez-It and has a price of $3.99. The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme uses the Cheez-It to replace the tostada portion of the normal Crunchwrap and features the same ingredients as the tostada, just with the addition of nacho cheese instead of shredded cheese. It costs $5.49. Customers can also get the Big Cheez-It Box, which includes the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a five-layer burrito, nacho fries, and a medium drink for $8.99.

"There are few things that everyone can agree on … but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all," Matthews offered in a press release back in 2022. "We're thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way."