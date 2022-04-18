Taco Bell’s Most Popular Item Ever Is Returning

Rejoice! One of Taco Bell’s most popular items is returning to its menu for good this time. Monday, the beloved taco chain announced its Mexican Pizza will soon be returning to menus nationwide. The item had previously been removed from menus in 2020 after a 30 year history at the restaurant and it’s now returning in a matter of weeks. According to Taco Bell, you’ll be able to get Mexican Pizzas nationwide beginning May 19th.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a press release. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

Immediately after its removal, Taco Bell superfan Krish Jagirdar launched a petition to try convincing the chain to bring the item back. Taco Bell considers the petition a good indication as to why it decided have Mexican Pizzas return. As of this writing, Jagirdar’s petition has well over 170,000 signatures.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” the petitioner added in the release. “That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

Members of the Taco Bell Rewards program will be able to get the item beginning May 17th through the Taco Bell app for in-store and drive-thru orders. The item will then launch nationwide and at locations in Aruba, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.

The Mexican Pizza—now available in a vegetarian option as well—will be available a la carte for $4.49 or as part of a combo with two crunchy tacos and a large fountain drink for $8.99. Those prices are dependent on location.