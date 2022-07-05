Taco Bell Already Ran out of the Huge Cheez-Its

Taco Bell's brief partnership with Cheez-It has come to an end, at least temporarily. Late last month, the national taco chain announced it was testing two new items featuring a massive Cheez-It as the primary ingredient. Now, that test has wrapped up because the chain has run out of the necessary items to make the huge cheese cracker. It's unclear if the test went over well, or if the items—a Cheez-It Tostada and Cheez-It Crunchwrap — will ever be released national.

"While this was a one-restaurant test available to our fans while supplies last, it's clear that Taco Bell and Cheez-It fans want more of this craveable collaboration! Even though we can't guarantee that any specific test item will rollout nationwide, at Taco Bell, we never say never!" the chain said in a statement via the Houston Chronicle.

The items became a viral sensation after Taco Bell fiends shared their thoughts on the items, which were only available at a single California location.

"There are few things that everyone can agree on … but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all," Taco Bell chief innovation officer Liz Matthews offered in a new press release. "We're thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way."

The tostada was used in two different products: the Big Cheez-It Tosada, which includes the cracker on bottom before being topped with ground beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. The tostada is also available in the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which sees the iconic handheld item's regular tostada replaced with a snack cracker.