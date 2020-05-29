Taylor Swift Fans Lash Out at Burger King for Tweet
A surprising and peculiar hashtag popped up on Twitter yesterday which read "#BurgerKingIsOverParty." The origin of this is both easy to track down and simple to understand, but also kind of hilarious. As pointed out by Heavy.com, the entire event began when a fan asked the official Burger King Twitter account a simple question: “I need to know… what’s yalls favorite Taylor Swift song?” The social media account for the monarchy replied in a joking manner, saying: “The one about her ex.” This low-hanging fruit did not sit well with the Swifties, who created the hashtag in response and quickly set the internet ablaze (not unlike a charbroiled Whopper).
The since deleted tweet sparked a variety of reactions, though it's worth noting that most fans took the gentle ribbing in stride and started the hashtag in jest, but many did not. We've collected some of the best tweets on the reaction, both joking and semi-serious, below.
Burger King didn't explicitly apologize for the tweet, but posted a reply for a coupon through the BK in a message that said "let's shake it off" and "celebrate #BurgerKingIsOverParty." Check out the best reactions to the hashtag below!
The campaign begins
you can call burger king at 1-866-394-2493 or even write them a letter to voice your complaint! #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/m7tq9Begjd— Jo (csi remix) (@lauvstory13) May 27, 2020
But that means all of them!
I’m confused, Burger King was just saying they like all of her songs, why are people getting pissed? #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/J8l0W1Culw— Chandler Joshua (@sad_boi_chan) May 27, 2020
The trend makes sense
Swiftes trying cancel Burger King with every account they have #burgerkingisoverpartyMay 27, 2020
Burger Flop
Wendy's >>>>> Burger Flop #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/S5eXzG6gJ8— Giselle 🇲🇽 LOVER FEST WEST N2 PIT 1💖 (@GisiLovesTaylor) May 27, 2020
There's gotta be a word for that
Yall.. ok so #burgerkingisoverparty started as a JOKE bc swifties where bored (confirmed by a swiftie) and THEN SUM FANS SAW IT AND DIDNT GET THE JOKE AND TOOK IT SRSLY LMAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/755ca06Zdg— 𝐃𝐢𝐧𝐚-𝐀𝗺𝐢𝐫𝐚 ☢︎︎ (@cmontittiescmon) May 28, 2020
Just for laughs
me scrolling through the #BurgerKingIsOverParty and saw tweets about locals taking it seriously 😳 pic.twitter.com/kwG5gFgSGc— cat man (@catman13_) May 27, 2020
It's just jokes people
This was a joke stop coming for me lol— 𝓢𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪🍒 (@sandaeatsbread) May 27, 2020
Eye that trend
And they said swifties have no impact #burgerkingisoverparty pic.twitter.com/x3xNbL5AfM— 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓵 🔪 Taylor+Halsey (@ChantHalsey) May 27, 2020
Wendy's respected Swift
no tea, no shade, just fact #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/uUWQ3grECv— 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐲🍊 (@likepaperrings) May 27, 2020
It's all coming together
Now it all makes sense #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/4B7AXq1C1W— Mario 🧜🏽♀️ (@mmdisney200) May 27, 2020
