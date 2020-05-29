Taylor Swift Fans Lash Out at Burger King for Tweet

A surprising and peculiar hashtag popped up on Twitter yesterday which read "#BurgerKingIsOverParty." The origin of this is both easy to track down and simple to understand, but also kind of hilarious. As pointed out by Heavy.com, the entire event began when a fan asked the official Burger King Twitter account a simple question: “I need to know… what’s yalls favorite Taylor Swift song?” The social media account for the monarchy replied in a joking manner, saying: “The one about her ex.” This low-hanging fruit did not sit well with the Swifties, who created the hashtag in response and quickly set the internet ablaze (not unlike a charbroiled Whopper).

The since deleted tweet sparked a variety of reactions, though it's worth noting that most fans took the gentle ribbing in stride and started the hashtag in jest, but many did not. We've collected some of the best tweets on the reaction, both joking and semi-serious, below.

Burger King didn't explicitly apologize for the tweet, but posted a reply for a coupon through the BK in a message that said "let's shake it off" and "celebrate #BurgerKingIsOverParty." Check out the best reactions to the hashtag below!

(Cover photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix & Naomi Baker/Getty Images)