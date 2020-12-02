Taylor Swift Reveals First Re-Records Snippet Debuted In Ryan Reynolds' Satan 2020 Ad For Match

✖

You probably didn't expect your first listen of Taylor Swift's re-recorded songs to come in a video starring the devil finding his match in 2020, but that's exactly what happened thanks to Ryan Reynolds' new commercial for Match.com. During the commercial, a familiar song starts to play, but if it sounds different that's on purpose, as the song is the re-recorded version of Swift's song Love Story, one of many that she is re-recording so she can own all of her music catalog. The music is not all done yet, but since Reynolds asked, she let him use one of the songs, and she took to social media to share the announcement.

Swift wrote on Twitter "Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

As of November, Swift now has the ability to re-record songs from her first five albums, and since the rights to those albums were purchased by Scooter Braun and then Shamrock Holdings, she has revealed that she is in the midst of re-recording all five of those albums. She broke it all down on social media previously, and you can view part of the post below.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

"A few weeks ago my team received a letter from a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings, letting us know that they had bought 100% of my music, videos, and album art from Scooter Braun," Swift wrote on Twitter. "This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off.

As soon as we started communication with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off may old musical catalog for many years. I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock but Scooter's participation is a non-starter for me.

I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store. I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can't wait for you to hear what I've been dreaming up.

I love you guys and I'm just gonna keep cruising, as they say. Taylor"

Are you excited for more of Swift's re-recorded material? Let us know in the comments!