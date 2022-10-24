New Taylor Swift Song "Anti-Hero" Lyric Sparks Backlash - But It's Just a 30 Rock Reference
Taylor Swift released her new song "Anti-Hero" along with her new album Midnights, and like all T-Swift music it seems like the track is on a rocket-propelled rise through the charts. That said, "Anti-Hero" is making headlines for a different reason: a particular lyric of the track that has sparked major backlash.
In the song, Taylor Swift opens the second verse by singing:
Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby
And I'm a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out
Slowly lurching toward your favorite city
Pierced through the heart but never killed
Not surprisingly, a lot of listeners have heard the "sexy baby" line and started to question if Taylor Swift hasn't been hanging out in Hollywood too long and developed some... unsavory tastes. Not to worry Swifties: the Internet and social media have been quick with the receipts, pointing out that Swift was simply using a term that's been floating around since Tina Fey and 30 Rock made it (in)famous back in 2011.
30 Rock's "Sexy Baby" Quote Explained
In 30 Rock S5E16 "TGS Hates Women", Tina Fey's Liz Lemon takes it to heart when her late-night sketch show TGS is accused of being misogynistic due to skteches and jokes written by an almost-entirely male staff. Liz tries to hire a rising-star comedienne named Abby Flynn (The Resort's Cristin Millioti) to the staff but is horrified when Abby turns out to be a pig-tailed bimbo with a ditsy persona. The storyline focuses on Liz Lemon's attempt to "emancipate" Abby from male-controlled social stereotypes of sexuality, and embrace her more "feminist" attributes like her wit and intelligence.
The scene that Taylor Swift references comes when Liz tries to really drive home her point to Abby, telling her that by working at TGS she is in a safe environment and can therefore drop "the Sexy Baby act." It all blows up in Liz's face when she "exposes" Abby's real name, appearance, and non-sexualized persona – only to discover the girl's facade was a camouflage to hide her and elicit male protection from her psychotic and abusive ex-boyfriend.
What Does "Sexy Baby" Mean?
Like so many things in 30 Rock, Liz Lemon's "sexy baby" line became meme-worthy quote that struck a a deeper societal chord. If the term is wildly uncomfortable that's kind of the point: Tina Fey was making very real reference to muddled societal views on making young girls dress in more sexually-provocative clothes; older women to dress or present themselves in younger fashion – really the lurking spectre of child abuse and exploitation of underage girls that has now become mainstream knowledge in a post "Me Too" era, but was a small but damning signal from 30 Rock back in 2011.
Why Does Taylor Swift Use the "Sexy Baby" Son Lyric?
While she will likely explain for herself (eventually), Taylor Swift's "sexy baby" lyric in "Anti-Hero" seems to be about her view and/or insecurity of not fitting in, physically, with the typical Hollywood/celebrity image of beauty and glamour.
While Swift sees the creepy "sexy baby" look around her in Hollwyood, in her tall body she seems to feel apart from that persona, making herself out to be like a Kaiju monster "lurching" toward a city (Godzilla, King Kon, etc...).
It's both a condemnation of modern beauty standards and self-deprecation all in one set of lyrics. Classic T-Swift!
Sexy Baby? WTF?!
when taylor swift said sometimes i feel like everybody is a sexy baby … what on earth was she talking about— vandana ravikumar (@vandana_rav) October 21, 2022
Sexy Baby Explained
"Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby And I'm a monster on the hill Too big to hang out" is a reference to 30 rock and a commentary on the male gaze. "sexy baby" on 30 rock refers to how predatory men can be to women who act younger or more childlike— timmy (@parkersrodrigo) October 21, 2022
K E E P C A L M A N D S W I F T O N
the sexy baby line in the taylor swift song is a 30 rock reference everyone calm down— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 23, 2022
Taylor Swift: 30 Rock Stan?!
taylor swift confirmed 30 rock stan pic.twitter.com/q6g6lks7UX— rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) October 21, 2022
Twilight Gets It
taylor swift: sometimes i feel like everybody is a sexy baby
jacob from twilight: aha oh word????— Alex Murdoch (@alexgmurd) October 21, 2022
Too Old To Swift?
people that wholeheartedly think Taylor Swift is making a 30 Rock reference in Q4 2022 please “touch grass” as the children say— mirmajesty (@MirandaRyals) October 21, 2022
LONG LIVE 30 ROCK
taylor swift referencing 30 rock and nobody knowing it is so sad ((sexy baby is commentary on pedophilia in the industry and how women are made to look as young as possible to be "attractive"))— emily (@grugmeister) October 21, 2022
