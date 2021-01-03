Watch The Rock Sing Auld Lang Syne in Honor of the New Year

✖

Happy New Year! 2020 is behind us, which means this week has seen a lot of fun posts from celebrities celebrating the new year. One such star is Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. Johnson has being doing a lot of posts this holiday season from gifting a Ford F-150 to a longtime WWE employee to singing some jolly tunes as "Dwanta." It appears Christmas was not the last time Johnson decided to sing for the holidays. The actor also took to Instagram to sing the New Year's Eve classic, "Auld Lang Syne," in honor of 2021.

"BRING ON 2021 🍾 Pssst hey 2020...f*ck off," Johnson wrote in the caption. "But THANK YOU 2020 for the invaluable lessons we will take with us for the rest of our lives. Being GRATEFUL. Being PRESENT. Being the HARDEST WORKERS IN THE ROOM. Being the SMARTEST WORKERS IN THE ROOM so our visions can be executed and our goals can be accomplished. We’re not always gonna be the best at whatever it is we do - but we will ALWAYS run thru the line with EVERY. F*CKING. THING. WE. GOT... and that’s the soul that makes us all CHAMPIONS. I love you guys and I’m focused and determined to help us all live the best lives we possible can starting now. All. My. PASSION. Thank you 2020 for the lessons. Great to see you 2021, we’ve been waiting for you...let’s dance."

The Rock starts singing the song before saying, "Record scratch.... get the f*ck out of here 2020." The actor adds, "It feels so good to have 2020 behind us." The Rock goes on to say it feels like we've all been waiting "an eternity" for 2021. "Now we roll forward. Like so many of you, all of you I'm sure, all you girls and guys around the world did everything you could possibly do, and believe me, I was right there with you." The video goes on for about eight minutes, but he ends on the message to "play with healthy, positive energy," You can view the full video in the post below:

Johnson has many exciting projects in the works, including Disney's Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres this year but was postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson also has Netflix's Red Notice, which recently wrapped filming. The movie is an action/comedy/thriller that's set to star Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

Johnson will also be making his DC debut in Black Adam, which is expected to begin production soon. It was revealed recently that Seven Bucks Productions will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood.

Happy Holidays, Dwayne!