The Teenage Dirtbag Challenge Gets an Upgrade From Wheatus

Last year's "Teenage Dirtbag Challenge" Tiktok trend is back, and this time around, Wheatus is participating. The trend encourages users to share photos with their youthful, usually embarrassing, fashion decisions set to the tune of Wheatus's 2000 mega-hit. While it trended a bit last year, this time around, it seems to have caught the attention of more non-Tiktok celebrities, who are sharing it on Tiktok as well as Twitter and Instagram. As it gets bigger, it predictably gets a little more mainstream and less "dirtbag"-esque, but with Wheatus cutting something together, it makes the whole thing feel a lot more tied in to the original tune, for sure.

Many of the images in the Wheatus video are of members of the band playing and recording music, as you'd probably expect. The band's official account shared it, along with a lengthy caption thanking fans for looping them in on the many, many "Teenage Dirtbag" posts lately.

"This just means so much to us," the caption sais in part. "Amid all the excitement of keeping up with your videos and comments, we are working as hard as we possibly can over here at Wheatus HQ: finishing up mixing for the album 1 re-release, preparing for our US tour, and planning for more international touring next year."

You can see their video below.

The latest iteration of the "challenge" has attracted celebrities like Adrianne Palicki, Tara Reid, and Demi Lovato, as well as dozens of your friends from high school that undoubtedly have you scouring their photos to make sure you aren't accidentally embarrassed.

"We cannot believe how far and wide this trend has established itself and we are just SO grateful and happy to have so many people reaching out about how this song has touched your lives," Wheatus wrote.

Wheatus was formed in 1995, and have been independent for most of their career. Five years after they came together, "Teenage Dirtbag" hit like an atom bomb. In the time since, it has appeared in movies like Loser and Bully, and TV series like Girlboss, Generation Kill, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. It was certified as multiple-platinum in different countries around the world, and had sold 5 million copies worldwide, as of 2014 when the numbers were last made public. It was also recently featured on an episode of One Hit Thunder, which Wheatus liked so much that the band's Matthew Milligan has become a frequent guest on later episodes of the show.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/one-hit-thunder/id1493414021