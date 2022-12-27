The Top 10 Moments in Snacking That Rocked 2022

2022 was an awfully busy year on the snacking front. MTN DEW released more new flavors than ever, Taco Bell brought back more fan-favorite items, and a few all-time classic left the snacking pantheon for good. As some are putting bad energy out into the world with their "Worst of" lists, we wanted to celebrate the good snacking times had throughout the past calendar year. As such, the greatest minds on staff put their heads together to come up with the top food and snacking moments of the year that rocked our worlds. Our study was treated with so much care, we concluded it after a 10-minute discussion over Slack. But rest assured dear reader, we here at ComicBook.com—a website built upon the news coverage of comic books and superhero cinema—know the snacking world just as well as the rest of the internet. Want to see our best food moments of 2022? Keep on scrolling.

Honorable Mentions All things considered, this year was pretty busy on the snacking front. Because of that, we couldn't get every big piece of snacking news on our list. While we examined every tidbit under intense scrutiny, so much so that many fights and debates were had, tears were shed, and bones were broken, we opted to keep our list at a Top 10 instead of expanding it to a Top 20 or, dare we say, Top 50. That said, we wanted to shine a light on some honorable mentions that didn't quite make the list. Be sure take a second and give a round of applause to Wendy's Italian Chicken Sandwich, the return of Arby's Wagyu Hamburger, and Frute Brute appearing for the first time in a decade.

10.) RIP Choco Taco As the adage goes, the only things guaranteed in life are death and taxes, and this year, we lost a snacking juggernaut. Klondike, the maker of the scrumdiddlyumptious Choco Taco, announced it was ceasing production on the ice cream treat as the company dealt with the fallout from the pandemic. While the Choco Taco technically no longer exists, Klondike has said it's listened to fans and intends on bringing the item back in the coming years. Hmph, and they said bullying brands on Twitter never works.

9.) Popeyes Has Another New Sandwich Not to be outdone by the likes of Wingstop, Popeyes rolled out yet another new sandwich to its menu. Forgoing crispy breading for a grilled chicken filet, the nationwide chain celebrated Thanksgiving by introducing its Blackened Chicken Sandwich. "Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want – even more Chicken Sandwich options," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, offered in a press release. "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history for trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."

8.) Wingstop Adds a Whole Lot of Chicken Sandwiches This Fall, Wingstop decided to finally join the Chicken Sandwich Wars. Unlike its competitors, Wing Stop didn't release just one sandwich. No, they ultimately decided to release a version of their sandwich in each of their sauces offered, resulting in a dozen different sandwiches fans of the chain could purchase. The sandwiches sold out in record time and all these years later, the Chicken Sandwich Wars are still alive.

7.) Taco Bell Shafts the Double Decker In Favor of the Enchirito Wanting to give more power back to its fans, Taco Bell allowed members of its rewards program to vote for the return of the chain's next item. Pitting two now-defunct items against each other, fans ultimately selected the Enchirito to return to Taco Bell locations for a limited time. The Enchirito beat out the chain's Double Decker Taco, creating a controversy unseen in years. Long live the Double Decker.

6.) A McRib Competitor Emerges (Photo: Arby's) With McDonald's seemingly setting its McRib out to sail, Arby's decided to step up and bring back its Country Rib sandwich. Not only that, but the fast-food chain introduced a major marketing campaign featuring Pusha T as its spokesperson. Though it was a limited time offer, the Arby's Country Rib Sandwich quickly won many over for its quality meat foundation, as compared to the more processed McRib.

5.) MTN DEW + Booze (Photo: PepsiCo) Believe it or not, but MTN DEW was originally crafted to be a mixer for alcoholic beverages. Now known for its crisp citrus taste, the soda was first concocted to be combined with whiskey. With that thought at the forefront, Boston Beer Company and MTN DEW officially unveiled Hard Mountain Dew earlier this year to critical and commercial acclaim. Combining alcohol with that aforementioned citrus taste, Boston Beer—that same company behind Sam Adam's—released four DEW-inspired flavors at launch, including regular, Baja Blast, Cherry, and Watermleon.

4.) McDonald's Halloween Pails Return (Photo: McDonalds) Nostalgia is a powerful drug, and McDonald's knows that all too well. This Halloween, the Golden Arches brought back its beloved Halloween Pails, featuring the spooktacular likes of McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin for the first time in nearly a decade. The perfect spooky season treat.

3.) Welcome Back Mexican Pizza! Amid a series of menu changes in an attempt to promote efficiency, Taco Bell opted to remove its beloved Mexican Pizza from menus at the height of the pandemic. Little did the restaurant know Hell hath no fury like a Mexican Pizza fandom scorned. Before too long at all, executives reversed course and brought the item back... ...until Mexican Pizza ingredients sold out because the chain underestimated just how popular the return was going to be. Fast forward a few months and Taco Bell got its ducks in a row and finally, the Mexican Pizza is back for good. Not only that, but they're even testing new variations of the iconic treat.

2.) RIP McRib The McRib is once again going away...only this time, it's apparently for good. In October, McDonald's announced the seasonal return of its beloved rib-shaped meat sandwich—only for the celebration to quickly turn into a makeshift funeral. On the item's official McDonald's product page, the fast-food chain announced that the McRib would be leaving circulation for good. "The McRib is back! It starts with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun," the website read. "When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection. Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour." All that said, it's not the first time McDonald's pulled the McRib from its menu, so it's entirely possible we'll see the sandwich return to the Golden Arches at its usual time next year. If not, here lies the McRib, the little sammie that could.