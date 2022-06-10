Trolli is Giving Away a Dinosaur's Weight in Candy, Releases Limited-Edition Sour Tropical Dinos in Celebration of Jurassic World Dominion

✖

Jurassic World Dominion will roar into theaters in just a few more weeks and while the idea of dinosaurs loose in the real world and coexisting with humans — the situation Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left the franchise off on — is just a little on the terrifying side, there's a very sweet (and sour) way to celebrate the upcoming film's release. This week, Trolli launched new limited-edition Sour Tropical Dinos candy.

The Sour Tropical Dinos feature Jurassic World Dominion inspired packaging and dual-colored, "weirdly awesome" sour gummies that come in various dinosaur shapes and tropical flavors. Those flavors include Mango-Pineapple, Yuzo-Watermelon, and Strawberry-Guava. They're available in two sizes, 4.25 oz package for a retail price of $1.69 and 6.3 oz packages for a retail price of $2.49. The limited-edition treats are available now and are part of a line of Jurassic World Dominion treats from Ferrara, including Big Chewy NERDS, SweeTARTS Rainbow Robes, SweeTARTS Mini Chey, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, and Black Forest Gummy Bears.

Sweetening this dino situation even further, Ferrara is offering candy fans a chance to win a literal dinosaur's weight in candy — specifically the weight of a Dilophosaurus at 800 pounds. Customers who buy three of the specially marked Jurassic World Dominion packs can visit the Ferrara site here to redeem a $5 movie reward with Fandango or Vudu and one lucky entrant will win that giant candy haul. Ten additional first prize winners will win a Velociraptor's weight (100 pounds) in candy while 65 second prize winners will get a Compsognathus' weight (six pounds) of candy.

The limited-edition Sour Tropical Dinos are just some of the food-related tie-ins for Jurassic World Dominion. Keebler also recently released their Fudge Stripes Chocolate Caramel Flavored Cookies which feature dinosaur tracks in the center of the cookie while Hardee's and Carl's Jr. also released their new Primal Menu.

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as stars from the Jurassic Park films, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion opens in theaters on June 10th.