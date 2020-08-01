Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, and More React to Ryan Reynolds’ Group Effort Initiative
This week, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds launched The Group Effort Initiative, a new diversity and inclusion program that aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood. Through his production banner, Maximum Effort, the program's goal is to give real-life film experience to people of color and people from marginalized communities, regardless of age. From his own salary, Reynolds will pay to house and teach the trainees during his next feature film. This new initiative has caught the attention of many people, including Reynolds' fellow celebrities.
"The Group Effort Initiative is designed to invest in the talent and creativity of any and all under-represented communities who’ve felt this industry didn’t have room for their dreams. To register yourself, go to: http://GroupEffortInitiative.com #GroupEffort #MaximumEffort," Reynolds tweeted. You can check out his video below:
The Group Effort Initiative is designed to invest in the talent and creativity of any and all under-represented communities who’ve felt this industry didn’t have room for their dreams. To register yourself, go to: https://t.co/DXMM9VuPhL #GroupEffort #MaximumEffort pic.twitter.com/TJ0FGUMe2l— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2020
From Captain America star Chris Evans to Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the amount of people praising Reynolds on social media is vast. You can check out some of the reactions from other actors and filmmakers below...
Chris Evans
This guy.... https://t.co/BWvhWzRtpu— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 1, 2020
Taika Waititi
. @VancityReynolds tell Blake I'm marrying you. https://t.co/OkfhrFw0C3— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 1, 2020
Ava DuVernay
Good stuff, @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/FgwZEuGN9C— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 1, 2020
James Gunn
🙌— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2020
Olivia Wilde
This is rad. https://t.co/RkxbSATUp6— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 31, 2020
Gina Prince-Bythewood
You have to see it in yourself even when others don’t see it yet. And then fight for it. Here is a great chance at that first swing. Big ups @VancityReynolds https://t.co/hQ1rzafT9t— Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) August 1, 2020
Tony Revolori
This is real support. https://t.co/OqZZhs2ku3— Tony Revolori (@TonyRevolori) August 1, 2020
Jen Richards
Very cool opportunity here for people from marginzalied communities to get into film production. Trans folks: Ryan saw @Disclosure_Doc and was moved and committed to doing something, so this includes you too! Go for it! @netflix https://t.co/mLHgeQSc3o— Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) July 31, 2020
PJ Byrne
Good on @VancityReynolds ! Last weeks saving Bears and this week saving Dreams! Great initiative below! Take a look. https://t.co/qj52tnkZef— PJ Byrne (@PJ_Byrne) August 1, 2020
Nyle DiMarco
Deafies!!!!! Check out @VancityReynolds’s Initative https://t.co/N6xC6UIbdv— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) August 1, 2020
Ashley Nicole Black
Some other stars are gonna have to join him in this because he’s about to get a million qualified responses. https://t.co/XDRLQKVGLc— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) August 1, 2020
Josh Gad
This and you are amazing— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 1, 2020
