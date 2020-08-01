Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, and More React to Ryan Reynolds’ Group Effort Initiative

This week, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds launched The Group Effort Initiative, a new diversity and inclusion program that aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood. Through his production banner, Maximum Effort, the program's goal is to give real-life film experience to people of color and people from marginalized communities, regardless of age. From his own salary, Reynolds will pay to house and teach the trainees during his next feature film. This new initiative has caught the attention of many people, including Reynolds' fellow celebrities.

"The Group Effort Initiative is designed to invest in the talent and creativity of any and all under-represented communities who’ve felt this industry didn’t have room for their dreams. To register yourself, go to: http://GroupEffortInitiative.com #GroupEffort #MaximumEffort," Reynolds tweeted. You can check out his video below:

