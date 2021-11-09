Twitter Releases Ability to Undo Tweets, With a Catch

Twitter Blue is here and the company was in the mood to celebrate the occasion. Users will now be able to pay $3 a month to be able to undo tweets and get access to a nice reader. All of this was forecast earlier this year and fans are currently reacting to the drop online. There’s a lot to parse through and people are split when it comes to effectively putting up a paywall for certain features. However, there will probably be a lot of people who pay for the convenience to do these things within the Twitter ecosystem. Check out some of the tweets from the company down below:

“It’s time to flex those Twitter fingers and take it to the next level. Twitter Blue is now available for subscription in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on iOS, Android, and web,” Ready to go for it? Here’s how to sign up: From the main menu, tap “Twitter Blue”, then tap “Subscribe” After payment, you’ll have access to some of the next-level features (which vary by device) and more in this hot thread”

“With Undo Tweet, you have up to 60 seconds to preview and make changes to your Tweet before it’s public. Turns out you CAN scroll forever. Support journalism while getting an ad-free reading experience on some US-based publishers’ websites. Look for the “Ad-free with Twitter Blue” label in your timeline. Paywall access not included. Relax while Reader turns those long Threads into a more beautiful reading experience”

Twitter at the speed of light with Custom Navigation – giving you super quick access to the content you care about the most. Bookmark Folders? You got it! Now you can finally put those bookmarks into the folders that you’ve been begging us for.

On Twitter’s official blog, Sara Beykpour and Smita Gupta talked about the service earlier this year. The product managers wanted to stress that free Twitter wasn’t going away, but this new functionality will be unlocked via Twitter Blue.

“We’ve heard from the people that use Twitter a lot, and we mean a lot, that we don’t always build power features that meet their needs,” they wrote. “Well, that’s about to change. We took this feedback to heart, and are developing and iterating upon a solution that will give the people who use Twitter the most what they are looking for: access to exclusive features and perks that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level.”

“And for those wondering, no, a free Twitter is not going away, and never will,” their blog continued. “This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it.”

