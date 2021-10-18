A US Spy Plane Caught Footage of a Rubber Duck-Shaped UFO Flying Over 200 MPH

Somedays you’re monitoring the American skies and see nothing out of the ordinary. Other days, you’re using some of the best tracking equipment the United States government has to offer in order to track a rubber duck-shaped UAP — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena — that’s traveling the horizon at insane speeds.

The latest footage making the rounds online contains footage from a spy plane used by the Department of Homeland Security, who were attempting to track drug smugglers in the American Southwest. The video shared online is nearly an hour long, and agents begin by surveying the landscape.

They continue to do so for twenty minutes until the UAP in question zooms into frame, around 9 p.m. local time on November 23, 2019. According to a report from The Sun, the craft in the video is estimated to be around six-feet long and was racing upwards of 200 miles per hour at times. The video then cuts off while the craft is still visible.

While he thinks it could be something as innocent as a cluster of balloons, former Army Counterintelligence Special Agent Luis Elizondo confirms the video was, in fact, a legitimate video taken by DHS.

The video in question can be seen on the YouTube account for NY UAP Discussion below.

https://youtu.be/PmbrRvd25G0

“The object in question is traveling anywhere between 90-200 mph as it flies over the desert surface and is also changing direction as it flies,” the description on the video reads. “It is estimated to be about 5 or 6 ft long and looks to have a second smaller appendage that flies with it but it is still uncertain if the smaller orb like object is actually a part of the main one or separate from the main. Also there is no clear indication that there is anything between both parts to show they are attached.”

It adds, “The object is emitting zero heat yet accelerates and decelerates throughout the footage. The change in speed and direction is evident by the terrain as it changes while the object is being tracked and also the speed can be seen in the upper right hand side of the FLIR info. The object can also be seen rotating as it flies.”