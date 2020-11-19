Upcoming Scooby-Doo Live Show Releases a Sing-Along Video To Get Audiences Interactive

Over the summer, Warner Bros. shook up the world of Scooby-Doo and friends with Scoob, an animated feature film that not only recast many of the main characters for the first time in a decade, but also brought in numerous other Hanna-Barbera owned characters in a Justice League-style mash-up. Now, a Canadian touring company is bringing a much more traditional look back to Scooby-Doo with a live, touring stage show titled Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold. Of course, right now there's nobody doing big, touring stage shows, so they're starting out by sharing an interactive sing-along video for the song "Do the Scooby-Doo!"

You can check it out above. The look of both the sets and the costumes hearken back to a much more conservative age for Scoob and Mystery Inc.

"Do The Scooby-Doo!" is the first official look at Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, from the creative minds of the Canadian-based Monlove in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Written, arranged and produced by Monlove's Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, the company says on its website that "'Do The Scooby-Doo!' brings the mysterious fun and playful spirits of Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred straight into your living room. Not only can fans now sing and dance along with The Gang in their homes, but they can share them with their friends and family for the holidays."

And, yeah -- there's very little chance anyone will see any live shows in time for Christmas, but the site for the live show has a bunch of Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold-branded merch you can get your loved ones in time for the holidays. Included are t-shirts, coffee mugs, face masks, buttons, and more. Given Monlove's reputation as a premiere home for licensed IP to develop and tour such shows, it seems likely that they are better positioned than a lot of theatre companies to weather the pandemic, since they can sell merch that has a broad base of appeal, even when the stage shows aren't actively touring.

Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold isn't the first major Scooby touring musical; in 2012, Scooby-Doo Live! Musical Mysteries debuted The show ran until at least 2015, if YouTube videos of performances are to be believed. The website, from Life Like Touring, remains active, although links to shows and tickets all say that the tour has concluded.