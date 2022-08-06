Reynolds Wants People to Make Pickle S'mores

Reynolds Kitchens have come up with some interesting things when it comes to food. Earlier this year, they encouraged people celebrating the Easter holiday to think outside the box a bit for their holiday ham with recipes that took the idea of "candied ham" to an entirely different level. They've also come up with some interesting and bold ideas for Thanksgiving with classics like the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Turkey, the Glitter Turkey, and even the Chicago-Style Hot Dot Turkey. Now, Reynolds is taking on a new holiday with their creative food ideas. Just in time for National S'mores Day on August 10th, Reynolds is encouraging people to try Pickle S'mores.

Yes, I assure you that you read that right. Reynolds Kitchens has dropped its latest recipes, this time utilizing their Parchment Paper with SmartGrid. The Pickle S'mores are pretty straightforward, a classic S'more just with the addition of, well, pickles. We're not sure if you're supposed to use dill pickles or sweet pickles though that would certainly make for an interesting variation on this wild idea. This one is certainly going to be a conversation starter and you can check the recipe out for yourself here.

If Pickle S'mores are just a little too out there for you, you could always try Caramel S'more and Bacon Cookies. These also use the Parchment Paper with SmartGrid, which is a high-density natural paper that has the SmartGrid to make baking easier and can be used up to three times per baking session, but they also bring an element of savory to sweet with its combination of chocolate, caramel, marshmallow, and bacon. You can check that recipe out here.

And finally, if getting adventurous isn't in your plans at all, you can still celebrate National S'mores Day with the more traditional Campfire Crunch Cookies that feature a topping of graham cracker crumbs and a toasted marshmallow. That recipe can be found here.

As was noted above, these are just the latest interesting recipes from Reynolds. Last year the brand came out with three hot dog inspired turkey recipes for Thanksgiving and, before that, they had some other interesting turkey recipes as well, including the Pecan Pie Turkey, Gingerbread Turkey, Chocolate Turkey, Mac and Cheese Turkey, Mountain Dew Turkey, and even a Cool Ranch Turkey. All of those recipes are also available on the Reynolds website.

Will you be trying out Pickle S'mores? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!