Disneyland Introduces Pickle Corn Dogs With Peanut Butter

Disneyland will officially reopen on April 30th and fans returning to the theme park will have a new food sensation to try: the fried pickle corndog. The combination of two of the park's most loved food offerings -- corndogs and the massive dill pickles -- these new Pickle Dogs have a panko breadcrumb coating and come with a peanut butter dipping sauce, offering foodies a variety of flavors in one treat that's taking the internet by storm. Disneyland shared a brief video of this new treat on their official TikTok earlier this month, giving fans a look at the curious new treat and you can check it out for yourself below.

The Pickle Dog is available at Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs in Downtown Disney but isn't actually made by Disney. The kiosk is instead opearated by Working to Give, a company operating under what they refer to as a "50/50 principle" in which they reinvest 50 percent of profits into the business and the other 50 percent is given to charity (via SFGate). The company operates three other kiosks at Disneyland -- California Churros, Cotton Candy Creations, and Calipop Popcorn.

The new pickle dog, which was also announced on the Disney Parks blog earlier this month, is advertised as being fresh made to order and described as a "panko crusted corn dog wrapped in a pickle served with a side of peanut butter". It costs $13 and will be available for a limited time only. As the treat is available in Downtown Disney, it is actually available to visitors now as that area does not require a park ticket and was able to reopen some locations in July.

If the pickle corndog isn't your idea of a culinary adventure, though, don't worry. Visitors to Disneyland will be able to get a much-loved favorite when the park reopens later this month. Disneyland's TikTok account also confirmed that Dole Whip will be back when the park opens on April 30th. Other food updates for Disneyland include confirmation that the Blue Bayou Restaurant in Disneyland park will begin serving alcoholic beverages once the restaurant opens later this year.

"Blue Bayou Restaurant in Disneyland park will soon offer new beverage options that elevate the culinary experience," the Disney Parks blog details. "This guest-favorite spot will open after the theme parks reopen, and we’ll share that date as soon as we can. The enhanced offerings fit right in with the story and spirit of the Blue Bayou and reflect what many of our guests have requested."

