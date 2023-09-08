Zaxby's Selling Bottled Zax Sauce, But There's a Catch

The fan-favorite fried chicken chain Zaxby's is finally doing what people have been asking for years, selling their iconic Zax Sauce in a bottle, unfortunately there's a major catch. Zaxby's has announced that for their annual Saucetember celebration they will be selling one bottle of Zax Sauce at auction, which will not only be in a collector's edition bottle but will come with a lifetime supply of Zax Sauce. The auction will go to benefit The Boys' and Girls' Clubs of America and will start on eBay on September 12th, closing just three days later on September 15th. This single bottle of Zax Sauce will also be autogrpahed by Zach McLeroy, Zaxby's founder and the creator of the brand's iconic Zax Sauce. Bidding will start on the bottled Zax sauce at $19.90, in reference to Zaxby's founding year.

"It's the first time Zax Sauce has ever been bottled, and it's benefitting a great organization with the Boys' and Girls' Club," said McLeroy, Zaxby's founder and board chairman. "I created the sauce back in 1990, and it became a cult favorite among college students who were our earliest brand fans. I used to make every batch from scratch myself."

Whoever wins the bottle and the lifetime supply of Zax Sauce will receive the legendary sauce in the form of gift cards redeemable at participating Zaxby's locations. The auction launches next week at zaxsauceforlife.com.

The auction of this first-ever bottle of Zax Sauce celebrates Saucetember, the month Zaxby's has designated as a salute to sauce. In September 2022, Zaxby's dropped free sauce-flavored popsicles to mark the season. This year, Zaxby's is commemorating Saucetember by treating its loyal fan base to saucy in-app offers throughout the month, in addition to the Zax Sauce for Life auction.

"Our fans have been clamoring for bottled Zax Sauce," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "This bottle is the golden ticket to a lifelong connection to the brand and the sacred sauce that started it all."

