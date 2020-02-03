SuperBowl 2020 WandaVision First Look Reveals Major Spoiler

The first look at WandaVision dropped during Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night, when Disney+ unveiled a teaser with footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision in the same ad. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are expected to arrive on the streaming service this year while Loki should be dropping its first episode in 2021. All three titles are still in production but the first look at them might have revealed a major spoiler for Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch (who straight up rocked a comic-accurate costume in a quick image from the promo). As it turns out, Wanda Maximoff might be pregnant!

The trailer poses a couple of teases of Wanda having kids, first showing her in a frame where she appears to be pregnant and later showing a couple of pacifiers popping into the frame. This is true to a story involving the Scarlet Witch and Vision on the pages of Marvel Comics. First, let's take a look at some images from the trailer which seem to be teasing such a storyline.

A quick flash of Wanda being pregnant in a Brady Bunch-esque shot blinks across the screen during the WandaVision segment. Check it out below.

(Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney+)

Later in the trailer, Wanda and Vision are seen standing in what is presumably their house. While the frame cuts out any possible babies from the screen, it seems as though they are looking at a couple of cribs.

From those cribs, some pacifiers pop up into the air. See the moment for yourself in the image below!

(Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney+)

Now, here's how it went down on the pages of Marvel Comics, in The Vision and The Scarlet Witch, a series from back in 1986. Previously, a panel from these books was seen in a behind-the-scenes promo for WandaVision, calling for a possible appearance by Doctor Strange. In those books, Wanda Maximoff has herself a pair of twins, Billy and Tommy.

"These children would prove to be a knot of continuity that set off a chain of events at the forefront of Marvel’s storytelling for decades to come," ComicBook.com's Marvel Comics expert Jaime Lovett said. "The revelation that the children were created from the souls of children under the control of the villain Master Pandemonium and the twins’ unmaking thereafter cause Wanda to suffer a mental break. In “Avengers Disassembled,” she turned on the Avengers, killing Ant-Man, Vision, Hawkeye, and Jack of Hearts. Then, in House of M, she erased the X-gene from most of the mutants on Earth. The story continued until the Avengers she killed returned and Scarlet Witch atoned for her sins by helping Hope Summers bring back mutants."

Do you think Wanda is having twins in WandaVision? Is this some sort of alternate reality? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, Eternals on November 6, WandaVision late in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021 Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

