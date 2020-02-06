Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell Comments on Sam Raimi Directing

Marvel fans got the crossover thrill of a lifetime yesterday, when it was announced that original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi is in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, replacing director Scott Derrickson. Of course, as soon as it was announced that Raimi was hopping on board Doctor Strange 2, one of the first questions that Marvel fans had was: would Raimi's longtime collaborator Bruce Campbell also be coming to the MCU? Well, as can be expected, Bruce Campbell's ears perked up on social media when the Raimi news broke, and people began wondering about the possibility of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, he is responding.

In typical Bruce Campbell fashion, the actor only had a short, funny, blurb to offer in response to headlines that Sam Raimi is directing Doctor Strange 2: "Huh. That's not strange at all."

Campbell is being funny there, but he's not at all wrong, either: Sam Raimi and Doctor Strange makes all the sense in the world. Raimi's ability to mix horror, humor, and kitsch together into unique cinematic rides is exactly the kind of mind Marvel would want for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. More importantly, Raimi's time working with Sony and Marvel on the Spider-Man movies taught him how to temper his edgier impulses to fit a blockbuster studio picture. Considering that Derrickson and Marvel Studios always seemed at odds over how much horror (or not) there should be in Doctor Strange. Raimi knows (from experience) how and where to balance.

Finally: in a film that could visit any number of alternate realities, there not only needs to be a major cameo role for Bruce Campbell (a visit to the Army of Darkness, FTW!), but a visit to Raimi's Spider-Man universe, as well. With Marvel Studios and Sony currently playing nice, it could happen!

