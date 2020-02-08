Juggernaut Gets New Costume and New Series for Dawn of X

It looks like Marvel's Dawn of X is getting a brand new ongoing series, and it stars one of the X-Men's biggest adversaries. That would be the Juggernaut, and along with the new series he is also getting a big costume redesign, and we have to say it is easily one of the coolest looks for the rampaging foe yet. As fans know, these days Juggernaut is living on Krakoa along with pretty much every other mutant, a place where friends and foes live in complicated but thriving harmony despite their pasts, and the new series will follow Cain Marko as he attempts to reconcile with that past and where he goes next. You can get your first look at the new series and his slick new costume in the cover below.

The new series will be written by Fabian Nicieza and drawn by Ron Garney, sporting a cover by Geoff Shaw. As you can see below, the new costume they've created for him is a take on his traditional brown armor, but it features a bright red accent pattern that links it all together, giving it a more modern feel.

“That basically instigates the entire story. Having been X and lost, what does Cain become now? After years of back and forth and madness and sadness, he had become a member in good standing of the X-Men, and then while he's away dancing in Limbo, mutantkind gets everything they could have ever hoped for... and Cain can't be a part of that,” Nicieza told IGN. “How he reacts to that rejection becomes the exploration of who he is going to become without the one thing that -- for good and bad -- has defined him for most of his life.”

(Photo: Marvel)

Garney also shared another up-close look at the costume, which you can see right here.

You can find the official description for the Juggernaut series below.

SOLICIT: JUGGERNAUT #1 (OF 5)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by RON GARNEY

COVER by GEOFF SHAW

"READY OR ‘NAUT, HERE HE COMES! A mystic gem. A force of overwhelming power. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut. Except himself. Another building falls. Cain Marko is done letting others pick up the pieces of the things he’s destroyed. Renowned X-scribe Fabian Nicieza (X-FORCE, DEADPOOL) and celebrated artist Ron Garney (CAPTAIN AMERICA, DAREDEVIL) team up to take the unstoppable in a new bold new direction!"

