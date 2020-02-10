Black Widow Stars Scarlett Johansson And Florence Pugh Scream At Each Other On Oscars Red Carpet

Sunday night's Academy Awards are, as one might expect, a star-studded affair with a who's who of Hollywood talent coming together to for the industry's top honor. With the Oscars being Hollywood's biggest night, the red carpet is often the site of various movie reunions with actors getting a chance to say hello to those they've worked with. This year, that's true for Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. The pair encountered one another before the show and celebrated the moment with so much excitement that it appeared they were screaming at each other -- in a good way.

While walking the Oscars red carpet Pugh, who is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Little Women, met up with Johansson, who is nominated in the same category for Jojo Rabbit, and the result was an adorable lovefest complete with hugging and some very excited screams.

scarlett johansson and florence pugh beimg adorable babies 🌸 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WzL3pU9Ben — romanoff (@goshromanoff) February 10, 2020

Pugh and Johansson will appear together in Marvel Studios' upcoming Black Widow which will see Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff while Pugh appears as Yelena Belova, Natasha's "sister" of sorts from her Red Room past. While the film is set to explore the time in Natasha's life between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the film is one that Pugh herself has said that she's excited for young women to see as the solo venture is poised to be an empowering one.

“Cate [Shortland] was so good at being so vigilant about keeping this story raw and painful,” Pugh explained. "It’s about emotions, and it’s about these broken girls trying to come back together again, and trying to fix something that happened. It’s about fixing yourself, and how you do that. As an idea for a Marvel film, and as a young woman, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing.’ Young women are going to see this, and they’re going to watch Scarlett in her element, and they’re going to watch this storyline, and that’s only a positive thing.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

