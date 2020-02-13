Robert Downey Jr. Shares Throwback Video of Avengers: Endgame Cast Singing Josh Brolin Happy Birthday

Yesterday marked the 52nd birthday of Josh Brolin, the actor most recently known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Cable in Deadpool 2. Some of Brolin's Marvel co-stars took to social media to send well wishes on his special day, including Ryan Reynolds. Another big name to post on Instagram in Brolin's honor was Robert Downey Jr., who went to battle with Brolin on the big screen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Downey Jr. shared a throwback video of the Endgame set, which shows the star-studded cast taking a break from the epic final battle to sing to their pal.

“Another trip around the #sun #brother @joshbrolin ... You wear it well 🙏🏽♥️ ... #blastfromthepast #flashback #waybackwednesday #avengers #happybirthday #thanos (🎥 @jimmy_rich ) #bts,” Downey Jr. wrote.

You can check out the post below:

“Brother. Truly. Love you. ❤️✊️😈,” Brolin replied.

Emma Luhrmann, who played Cassie Lang in Endgame, also commented on the post:

“Playing this on my birthday and pretending it says my name (happy birthday @joshbrolin 🎉)!!!,” she wrote.

While Downey Jr.'s days of playing Tony Stark are done, the actor does have other projects in the works. Currently, he can be watched on the big screen in Dolittle, in which he plays the titular role. He'll be seen next in All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. In 2021, he'll be starring in Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor's return to the character for the first time since 2011.

As for Brolin, he may be done playing Thanos, but there is a chance fans will get to see him play Cable again. It remains to be seen when a third Deadpool film will be made, but Reynolds previously revealed that the third movie is in development with Marvel Studios with "the whole team" working on the sequel.

This year, Brolin will a part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Brolin will be acting alongside big names such as Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

