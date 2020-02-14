Marvel's The Eternals Lead Characters Reportedly Revealed

This November, an entirely unfamiliar corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will unfold in The Eternals, an expansive story that's set to take place over thousands of years per Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Now, new reports have surfaced online suggesting the movie will, in fact, feature two dedicated lead characters. Much like some could say Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) lead the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise despite it having an ensemble cast, it appears Dane Whitman/Black Knight (Kit Harington) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) will be the leads for The Eternals moving forward.

On the surface, it's a move that makes the most sense; after all, Harington and Chan are both rising Hollywood stars after their involvement in Game of Thrones and Crazy Rich Asians, respectively. The two have also been the actors captured the most on outdoor set pieces by paparazzi, including one time when the two share a kiss. At one point in the Marvel Comics lore, the two were romantically intertwined.

The Eternals is also Marvel's most diverse movie yet, thanks to the recent successes of Black Panther and Captain Marvel. Last year at an appearance at CCXP, Feige explained the studio's procedures in deciding further properties to adapt to live-action. As Feige says, the Burbank-based studio hopes for the MCU to further mirror the world we live in.

“Every time we do a movie, we hope it’s going to succeed so that we can make another movie. That’s always the idea,” Feige said at CCXP last year. “And with those two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So our intention was always to continue to do that. What’s exciting is that both those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope — and I think — it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories.”

The Eternals hits theaters November 6th.

