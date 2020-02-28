Fantastic Four Fan Imagines Silver Surfer's MCU Debut With Epic Teaser Art

Around this time last year, Disney officially closed the deal purchased the vast majority of 21st Century Fox assets, including its movie studios and a handful of television stations. That means for the first time since the early 1990s, Marvel Entertainment had live-action film and television rights to characters in the X-Men and Fantastic Four families, including the Norrin Radd, the space-faring Silver Surfer. So far, we've only seen the character in Fox's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, as played by renowned motion-capture actor Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne. Since the Disney/Fox deal closed, fans have long-awaited the debut of the character in the shared cinematic universe owned by Disney and Marvel Studios, including superstar fan artist @erathrim20.

In the fan artist's latest piece, Radd rides forward on his surfboard imbued with the Power Cosmic. Appearing in a blinding white light, the Surfer surfs throughout space in search of planets for his master — the planet-eating Galactus — to devour. In this particular piece of fan art, a simple shadow of Galactus remains, teasing the looming threat the character has to a world like Earth.

We still don't know how or when the characters in the Fox-owned libraries will begin popping up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been reports The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would be visiting Madripoor, a fictional location oft-visited by mutants and Wolverine.

News also surfaced last September suggesting Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios have already begun to develop a Silver Surfer solo flick. It was also around that time Vice helmer Adam McKay had been in the news foraying he'd love to do that movie for Marvel Studios, though it was unclear at the time if the reports were connected.

