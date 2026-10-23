Marvel’s Zodiac Spy Series Finds Its Writers as New Synopsis Teases a Superpowered Conspiracy

Marvel Studios announced that a new Disney+ live-action series called Zodiac is coming, and the company just hired the writers to bring the series to life. Marvel has hired the duo of Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem to pen the series, and the plot seems to point to a superpowered conspiracy theory. These two writers have a solid pedigree, with Leshem serving as a creator for the Israeli series Euphoria, which the HBO series was based on, and Cohen working on Red Skies and Traitor. The two previously worked together on Hulu’s No Man’s Land.

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According to Deadline, Zodiac will follow a pair of spies who are chasing targets with special abilities. The fact that the series is about spies and sounds like an espionage series makes Cohen and Leshem solid picks, since No Man’s Land follows people involved in the Syrian Civil War, which means they have the spy aspects needed down pat.

Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem have been set as the writers for Marvel Studios' ZODIAC.



The thriller will follow a pair of spies who are chasing targets who have special abilities.



The show is expected to premiere in 2028, with production beginning in 2027.



(Source: @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/kngTGh8VCv — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 22, 2026

Zodiac Sounds More and More Like Agents of SHIELD

Image Courtesy of Marvel

This sounds similar to how Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD started, with a team put together by Agent Phil Coulson to track down superhumans, but it also sounds like something that the Department of Damage Control has been doing in the MCU as well. Of course, the big difference is that Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD was looking for superhumans to make sure they were safe and not a threat. Damage Control seems to be targeting all superhumans, although, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day showed, it wants them as assets or prisoners. SHIELD was a little more nuanced.

The addition of Zodiac to the Marvel Disney+ schedule alleviated concerns that Marvel was eliminating live-action television from its plans. After VisionQuest ends, there was nothing else in the pipeline for Marvel concerning live-action other than Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, which was announced as the final season of that show. Some speculated that the studio was phasing out live-action shows and focusing on animation, but Zodiac changed that. When the logo for Zodiac was released, many fans also picked out the SHIELD logo in the title, which started the exciting rumors that characters from that series could return, following the return of most of the characters from the Netflix street-level shows in Daredevil: Born Again.

Breaking from NYCC: Marvel Television’s Zodiac is coming to Disney+ in 2028. pic.twitter.com/0Sive0M0A2 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 8, 2026

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD didn’t really pick up steam until after it broke away from the MCU timeline, but the last two seasons were incredible, and it was really hitting its stride when ABC ended the series after Season 7. Since the series ended, there have been several questions about the characters and whether they could return, including Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, who was the first character to cross over from the movies to the TV series. Other possible characters fans want to see return are Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May and Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson. That said, if Zodiac is about two spies, the best bet could be the return of Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) and Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki), who left at the same time in the middle of Season 3 and were supposed to have a spin-off series years ago.

What are your thoughts on Zodiac? Let us know what you want to see from the Marvel spy series in the comments below.