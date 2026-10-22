23 Years Ago, Marvel Released the Ultimate Spider-Man Love Letter (And No Anniversary Issue Has Topped It)

If you ask anyone today who their favorite superhero is, there’s a good chance they’ll say Spider-Man. Since his debut in 1962, Spider-Man has been the face of Marvel Comics. His witty dialogue, youth, morally complex origin, and harrowing storylines, have all made him a gamechanger of the superhero genre. For decades, Spider-Man has been one of the ultimate symbols of heroism, especially with his mantra that with great power comes great responsibility. On October 22nd, 2003, with the release of Amazing Spider-Man #500, Marvel created an anniversary comic that perfectly encapsulates Spider-Man’s history and character in a way no other milestone issue has topped.

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Amazing Spider-Man #500 was the finale of the three-part “Happy Birthday” storyline by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr. and Sr. In general, milestone issues either deliver a major narrative shake-up or serve as a tribute to a character. Over the years, the Amazing Spider-Man series has had plenty of anniversary issues ranging from fantastic to terrible. But among them all, Amazing Spider-Man #500 stands out as the greatest of all time and one of the most underrated Spider-Man stories ever told.

Spider-Man’s Ultimate Trip Down Memory Lane

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Happy Birthday” revolves around the invasion of New York City by the mighty Dormammu with an army of his demons and Spider-Man’s arrival to help the Avengers and the Fantastic Four save the city. Unfortunately, Dormammu emerges victorious, and while Doctor Strange battles him, Spider-Man accidentally gets caught in the crossfire. This sends Spider-Man and Doctor Strange out of time and space. And in Amazing Spider-Man #500, the Wall-Crawler faces a challenge that ingeniously celebrates everything that makes him such an incredible hero.

The only way for Spider-Man and Doctor Strange to get home and save the world is for the Web-Head to relive and endure every one of his most important, life-threatening events. Without a moment’s rest, Spider-Man must once again face his first battles with every member of his rogues’ gallery, from Sandman to the Green Goblin. The comic even revisits some of Spider-Man’s most iconic and tragic storylines, like “The Master Planner Saga” and “The Death of Gwen Stacy.” This journey through time does far more than act as a montage of Spider-Man’s greatest hits. It perfectly captures the physical and psychological pain and exhaustion Peter feels from being Spider-Man, which sets him apart from many other superheroes.

This idea is further emphasized when Peter sees simultaneously the beginning and end of his time as Spider-Man. He observes himself being bitten by the radioactive spider, intercut with an elderly version of himself dying while fighting cops trying to arrest him. Spider-Man even considers preventing the spider bite to save Uncle Ben and not be cursed with his powers. However, Peter ultimately lets the spider bite his younger self because he knows he has a responsibility as a hero to protect others. That same motivation drives him to fight through his entire past and return to the present to thwart Dormammu’s plans and save the day. For if there’s anything that defines Spider-Man, it’s his determination.

The Perfect Love Letter to Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As mentioned, anniversary issues celebrate their characters, and none does it better than Amazing Spider-Man #500. Spider-Man’s journey perfectly encapsulates his character, showing both the pain he’s been through and his unbreakable willpower to get back up because others rely on him. This cycle has helped Spider-Man become a relatable and inspirational hero for people facing their own hardships. But the comic takes it one step further, delivering one of the most heartfelt and underrated moments in Spider-Man comic history.

After saving the world from Dormammu and celebrating his birthday with Aunt May and his wife, Mary Jane, Peter goes to the roof and opens a present from Doctor Strange. This gift is the chance to reunite for a few minutes with a resurrected Uncle Ben. Of course, Peter immediately tries to beg for forgiveness for accidentally causing Uncle Ben’s death. However, his uncle says he has nothing to apologize for. Uncle Ben then asked Peter a simple but important question: “Are you happy?” Yet despite the constant pain and suffering Peter has endured in his life since becoming Spider-Man, he tells Uncle Ben he is happy. The story ends the only way it could: Peter finally gets to say goodbye to Uncle Ben before going back to MJ.

This scene, along with Amazing Spider-Man #500 as a whole, is the perfect tribute to the Wall-Crawler. While it doesn’t have the same game-changing events as other milestone Amazing Spider-Man comics, it does show the progression of Peter’s emotional arc. Spider-Man has always been defined by his guilt over Uncle Ben’s death, but this story finally gives him a sense of closure. Additionally, the issue presents a part of Spider-Man’s character that many modern writers avoid like the plague. Most Marvel writers now think Spider-Man is only relatable when he’s miserable and alone. However, Amazing Spider-Man #500 understands that the crux of his character is his ability to push through that pain, grow as a person, and still find fulfillment and healthy relationships in life.

Amazing Spider-Man #500 perfectly summarizes Spider-Man’s history and evolution. It shows why Spider-Man is such an important character: his willingness to push through any obstacle to protect others. And while the comic doesn’t shy away from the darkest parts of Spider-Man’s past, it doesn’t let those moments drag him down emotionally or narratively the way more recent storylines have. Instead, it gave Spider-Man the best birthday present he and the readers could ask for: a chance to look back on his life, forgive himself, and recognize how amazing it truly is.

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