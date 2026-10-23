One-of-a-Kind Real-Life Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Is Heading to Auction but It Will Cost You Everything to Own It

There are many pieces of Marvel memorabilia that can be called unique, but only a few can truly claim to be a one-of-a-kind item that collectors will probably only have one shot at owning. That is exactly the way the jewel lot of December’s Pop Culture Legends Evening Sale on December 8, 2026, in Abu Dhabi can be described as Julien’s Celebrity & Culture Experience will be auctioning off the closest thing to a real-life Infinity Gauntlet you will ever see. Those with good memories may recall this very special version of Thanos’ Gauntlet was originally unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, where it was offered for sale for the sum of $25 million. While one of the most iconic objects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to its pivotal appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, would even the most screen-accurate version of the Gauntlet really be worth that? It would if it included six actual gemstones representing the six Infinity Stones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the Gauntlet has been rendered in many forms from companies like Hot Toys and Hasbro, this piece is as far away from those well-crafted collectibles. As East Continental Gems president Adam Mirzoeff said in a press statement at the original reveal, “There has never been anything as exciting and interesting in the Marvel Universe than the prized Infinity Stones and as a fourth-generation jeweler and fan, I am honored that Marvel entrusted us with the monumental task of curating the Infinity Gem Collection for our universe.”

Play video

Housed in a custom-made version of the Gauntlet made by high-end collectible toy company Gentle Giant Ltd, the six stones of Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul are each represented by some of the best examples of gemstones that match their color. It features a centuries-old Colombian emerald nearing 23 carats, an almost 30-carat sapphire from Madagascar, a 15-plus carat natural ruby from Mozambique, a 35-plus carat cushion-shaped Spessartite garnet and a rectangular yellow diamond of almost 35 carats. With that kind of bling adorning a perfect replica of the Gauntlet, it is perhaps not surprising that $25 million is going to seam reasonable compared to the final price when the hammer falls.

This Infinity Gauntlet Is Perfectly Balanced as the Ultimate Holy Grail

Courtesy of Julien’s

Courtesy of Julien’s

Courtesy of Julien’s

Courtesy of Julien’s

The Infinity Gauntlet first appeared in Marvel Comics in Silver Surfer (Vol. 3) #44 in 1990 before becoming the centre of the 1991 miniseries The Infinity Gauntlet. The six-issue crossover event written by Jim Starlin saw Thanos having collected all six Infinity Stones and becoming a god-like being thanks to their combined power. Although the story is different, this became the principal behind the MCU’s Infinity Saga, and Thanos and his Gauntlet were teased across several movies before its power was fully unleashed in Infinity War and Endgame. Being an iconic object of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one thing, but being the object that the biggest movie of all time focuses on is a whole new level of iconic. That is why this hugely enhanced version is as holy a grail as you will ever get – a one-off piece being sold at auction for the first time, and one that probably won’t turn up for sale again for many years.

Play video

While Marvel fans are preparing for the final chapters of the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it is hard to imagine either movie producing anything quite as iconic as the Infinity Gauntlet. That is another reason why the December auction will draw a lot of interest from serious collectors of Marvel memorabilia, and you will need to be serious to even get the chance to bid. Julien’s require those intending on bidding in the auction to pre-register their interest and pass vetting checks before the auction itself. By the time the hammer falls in around six weeks, we will know exactly what someone is willing to pay to hold one of the most powerful weapons in comic book history in their hands.

How much would you pay to own a “real” Infinity Gauntlet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.