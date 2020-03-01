Mark Ruffalo Confirms Talks For She-Hulk

After weeks of rumors that Mark Ruffalo could reprise his role as Bruce Banner, also know as the Hulk, for the She-Hulk series coming to the Disney+ streaming service, Ruffalo has now confirmed the possibility. While he is not yet signed on for the show which is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2021 at the earliest, he admitted during a panel at the C2E2 event in Chicago that he has had "talks" to join She-Hulk, continuing his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which began in 2012 with The Avengers and most recently included a key role in Avengers: Endgame.

ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson was in attendance of the panel at C2E2 in Chicago where Ruffalo confirmed "preliminary talks" have happened for him to appear in the She-Hulk series. This, of course, is a solid change from just a few weeks ago when Ruffalo was uncertain whether or not the Hulk would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever again.

She-Hulk is expected to begin production this summer, so casting news might not be too far away. There is no word on who will play the titular strong lawyer whose real name is Jennifer Walters, just yet.

Though She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on her own Disney+ show, fans can expect the character to pop in movies after that initial outing. "Some characters we've announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they'll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

