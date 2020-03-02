The New Mutants: Demon Bear Attacks in New TV Spot

20th Century Studios has released a new television spot for The New Mutants, the upcoming horror take on the X-Men movies. The television spot shows Dani “Mirage” Moonstar fleeing from the Demon Bear, the spectral beast that is hunting her. The film draws inspiration from Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz’s “The Demon Bear Saga,” one of the best-known New Mutants stories. The Demon Bear is connected to Dani. In the comics, the beast claimed to have killed Dani’s parents when she was a child and promised to hunt Dani forever. That connection leads the Demon Bear to the Xavier Institute, where Dani can longer run from it.

In “The Demon Bear Saga,” Dani faces the Demon Bear and she is mauled by it. The other New Mutants take Dani to a hospital, but the Demon Bear follows them there. Together, they make a stand against the creature.

"We've changed stuff, we've really taken the characters we love from the comics and put them into our version of the movie because, if you just did it, it’d just be another X-Men movie," director Josh Boone said in an interview. "I just knew we always wanted to do the Demon Bear story, Knate [Lee] and I, my co-writer... And when we went to go tell Fox we wanted to do this movie, we made them a comic book, it was like a PDF that pitched them kind of a trilogy of films, each one's its own unique kind of horror movie, the first one's a supernatural horror movie."

In 2016, The New Mutants Boone went further into the process of how he pitched The New Mutants as a trilogy beginning with “The Demon Bear Saga.” He said, “After I made The Fault in Our Stars, we made Fox a comic book. It walked them through a trilogy of New Mutants films that would build on each other. We used this program called Comic Life, and took all the images we had loved from the series and strung them together to show them the movie we wanted to do. We brought it to [producer] Simon [Kinberg] and he really liked it. We’ve been going for the past year and a half to get it ready, and I’m about to go location scout and we have a release date now.

“We had loved this X-Men spinoff, The New Mutants. We had loved Bill Sienkiewicz’s run with Chris Claremont that had Demon Bear. It was really dark, interesting, and different from the typical X-Men stories that we had read.”

What do you think of the movie’s Demon Bear? How do you feel about the new television spot for The New Mutants? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3rd.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.