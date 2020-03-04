Spider-Man: Here's What Jason Momoa Could Look Like as Kraven the Hunter

It's thought casting for Sony's Kraven the Hunter solo film is underway, leading fans to do some fan casting of their own. If fan art maestro Bosslogic gets his way, Aquaman star Jason Momoa will find himself in the role. The fan-favorite artist uploaded a piece of concept art Tuesday evening showing the Games of Thrones alum pulling his best Kraven the Hunter impression and we've got to admit, it's a pretty convincing argument.

Momoa's been a popular choice for the character, despite his ongoing role in the World of DC. Even Spider-Man star Tom Holland previously said he wanted to see Momoa in the role. “You know what? Kraven is one of my favorites for a cameo,” Holland said in 2017. “I always wanted Aquaman to play Kraven, but he’s now DC. I thought that would be super cool.”

View this post on Instagram Revised from Sabertooth to Kraven real quick 😁 @prideofgypsies A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Mar 3, 2020 at 6:33pm PST

Despite being a character owned by Sony, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler previously mentioned a desire to use the character in a Black Panther movie. According to the filmmaker, he had actually asked the higher-ups at Marvel Studios if the character would be one he could use on-screen.

“Being a Marvel fan, you want to grab all the characters," Coogler told Yahoo! Movies UK last year. “You realize there’s contractual things. You don’t have that character. There was a Christopher Priest run that was pretty heavy, there’s a big scene where Panther’s fighting Kraven, Kraven the Hunter.”

He continued, “I’ve always loved Kraven the Hunter in almost every iteration. So there was a moment — ‘Can I grab Kraven?’ – and they were [like] ‘Nah, you don’t have Kraven.’ He was one where I thought ‘Oh, man.’ But I don’t even know if he would have worked in the movie we ended up with, this was the early days.”

The Kraven the Hunter solo movie is expected to take place in Sony's Universe of Marvel character and is being written by The Equalizer scribe Richard Wenk. Wenk had previously confirmed the movie would feature Kraven and Spider-Man coming head to head.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters July 16, 2021.

When do you think Kraven the Hunter will debut in the MCU? Who do you think should play him? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

