Anthony Mackie Calls Being The Falcon "His Oscar"

Anthony Mackie is so proud of his role as The Falcon that he called it “his Oscar” in a recent interview. The Marvel star sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about all the different roles in his career. He started with 8 Mile and went throughout his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mackie had a lot of praise for Joe and Anthony Russo. The star also revealed that he wanted to be a Western hero and a superhero above all else as an actor. Well, not only is he doing the second one, but he’s the heir apparent for Captain America. That makes him a hero to millions, but he had no way of knowing that when he signed up to be The Falcon in these movies. Now, he’s taken a step back since Avengers: Endgame and is absolutely touched by how much his work means to so many people.

The Falcon actor began, “So, when I found out about The Falcon, when I got the opportunity to meet with Joe and Anthony Russo and Nate Moore at some random hotel in L.A. by the pool, eating cobb salad…When I started in this business, I told my agent at the time, ‘I wanted to do a Western.’ Because I grew up loving Clint Eastwood and all of his Westerns and Gunsmoke and Silverado. I wanted to be a superhero, those are my two things, other than that, it’s a free game.

Then, I was very upset because Morgan Freeman took my role and Unforgiven, that should have been me,” he joked. “But, I’m gonna get my Western with Clint Eastwood. It has been monumental. The Falcon has been my Oscar. I feel like there are few rewards that could justify a career, a body of work, the way Marvel has entrusted with me, this character.”

Mackie concluded, “Not just for the African-American community, but just the veteran community in general. I think what that character represents, not only to Marvel but to America, is very important. I’m very honored to play that role.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.