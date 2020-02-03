Falcon Throws Cap's Shield In Falcon And The Winter Soldier Super Bowl Spot

Sam Wilson, as you know, was given Captain America's shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, with an elderly Steve Rogers deciding to hang up the costume and pass on the mantle to the Falcon in the future. While Sam Wilson won't be getting a movie of his own in the near future, he's getting the next best thing as both he and Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, will be teaming up for a Disney+ series released on the streaming service later this year. Now, this year's Super Bowl has given us our first shot of how Wilson handles the red, white, and blue weapon!

Falcon And The Winter Soldier is promising to give both Marvel tenants some serious challenges, old and new, with the introduction of the character US Agent and the return of the villain from Captain America: Civil War, Zemo. With the latter appearing in a mask that is similar to that worn in the comics, and images having already been released of the former wearing a costume that is similar to both his own from the funny books and Captain America's. Needless to say, this is a big chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Disney+ shared the spot on their Official Twitter Account, showing off Sam letting loose with the shield, embedding it in the side of a tree as he clearly is practicing to take the reins of the new symbol of the country from Steve Rogers, though obviously, we would imagine that US Agent will have some issues with that:

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Kmk6p8S4hV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 3, 2020

In the comics, both Sam and Bucky have had brief stints as Captain America. The Winter Soldier became Captain America following the death of Steve Rogers which took place almost immediately following the storyline Civil War. Falcon got his chance as Cap when Steve was aged artificially to become an old man, unable to be Captain America and thus giving Sam the opportunity to take to the skies with the shield in tow.

