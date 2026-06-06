Spider-Man’s 5 Most Powerful Inventions, Ranked

Spider-Man is best-known for being able to do everything that a spider can, but nobody should ever forget that, for all his quips, Peter is a very accomplished scientist. He’s been inventing new technology that can keep up with people like Iron Man and Reed Richards since he was a teenager. Sure, he’s not as smart as either of them, and he definitely doesn’t have as many resources, but he’s put his endless ingenuity towards tackling any and every problem he faces. Sometimes, spider powers aren’t enough, and Peter has to think his way out of a situation. Those stories are always the most entertaining and best show everything that Peter is about.

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Spider-Man’s made some pretty nifty gadgets over the years, from Spider-Tracers to replicas of the Green Goblin’s glider. Today, we’re going to give Peter his scientific due by talking about his five most powerful inventions from over the years. As a quick caveat, we’re only counting things that Peter invented himself, so we’re not counting things he used that other people made or things he discovered, such as Parker Particles. With all that said, let’s swing into talking about Spider-Man’s most powerful inventions.

5) Webbing

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Spider-Man’s webs are his most iconic feature. They might seem innocuous because he uses them all the time, but these webs pack some serious power. They can hold enough weight that not even Spider-Man can rip through them. The Webslinger can bench press trains, and his maximum strength can let him take down enemies like the Rhino and Scorpion in one strike. This webbing can hold someone that strong, meaning that it can be used for some seriously nefarious purposes, if you should choose. Instantly drying cement is insanely versatile, and everything from filling a man’s lungs to causing an unbelievable traffic incident is well within its capabilities.

4) Spider-Bots

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These little robots were actually designed by Doc Ock when he possessed Peter’s body. These robots can’t do much individually, but their power comes from the sheer number of them. Each Spider-Bot is equipped with recording capabilities, a hologram projector, and the power to spring forward and attack with its metal limbs. One can’t do much damage, but a hundred or a thousand of these drones can quickly become a very big problem. They could swarm people and rip them apart without much effort if they had a single target.

3) Spider-Mobile 2.0

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The original Spider-Mobile was made by a car company, but when Peter took over Parker Industries, he created his own version. This new Spider-Mobile came fitted with giant spider legs that could carry it anywhere wheels couldn’t. It could even fly with jet-powered engines. Any car is plenty dangerous on its own, but a car that can connect to the rest of Spider-Man’s tech, fly through the air at two hundred miles per hour, and smash anything with spider legs is a major threat. This car was practically a fly battering ram with blades attached, and that’s a serious threat.

2) Spider-Armor

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Sometimes, Spider-Man faces threats that his plain old costume can’t protect him from, and he has to make an upgrade. That upgrade is the Spider-Armor, a suped-up version of his costume that adds extra durability and offensive capabilities. Peter boasted that the MK IV armor was so powerful that Iron Man would wet himself if he knew what it had. Just some of the upgrades included in this suit were explosive Spider-Tracers, electric charges that could become a laser, enhanced webbing that could restrain the Hulk, and strength multipliers that let Spider-Man stagger Hyperion. This armor was Spider-Man’s own take on the Iron Spider suit and then some, and it packed some serious heat.

1) Velocity Suit

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This suit may not have been made by 616’s Spider-Man, but it’s so powerful that we just have to talk about it. The Gamerverse Spider-Man developed this suit to let him match the speedster, Haley Harvey. This suit let Spider-Man almost match her speed, making him move so fast that the world seemed to be totally still around him. It enhanced Spider-Man’s perception to keep up with that speed, meaning that Peter could swing and fight just as well as normal, just at a much, much quicker pace. Spider-Man is dangerous enough as is, but a Spider-Man with Quicksilver’s powers added on top? That sounds like an absolutely unstoppable hero.

Which of Spider-Man’s inventions do you like the most? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!