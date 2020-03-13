X-Men Fans Think The New Mutants Is Cursed After Latest Delay

The New Mutants just can't catch a break. The X-Men horror flick was supposed to hit theaters a couple of years ago, launching a whole film franchise about its teenage mutants. However, every time the film has seemed set to be released, another setback has arrived and delayed it again. The most recent of these issues arrived on Thursday, just a couple of weeks before The New Mutants was finally on the verge of hitting theaters. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Disney delayed the release of Mulan, Antlers, and The New Mutants indefinitely, shelving director Josh Boone's movie once again.

To this point, The New Mutants has had four different theatrical release dates. Some of them were moved in order to make room for bigger X-Men films like Deadpool 2. Others weren't ever revealed, but rumors at the time suggested that the studio wanted to undergo reshoots. The last two delays were the unluckiest for The New Mutants, though, as the circumstances were totally out of the control of the creative team.

After getting pushed from April 2018 and February 2019, The New Mutants was going to arrive in theaters last August. However, Disney's purchase of Fox changed everything about the release of th already produced Fox films, including New Mutants. It was pushed to April 3, 2020, only to get delayed because of a global pandemic.

Fans of the X-Men films continue to believe that The New Mutants is cursed, as the film just can't seem to make its theatrical release. Some have taken to Twitter to even suggest, albeit jokingly, that the New Mutants curse is actually responsible for the entire coronavirus outbreak. That's ridiculous, obviously, but something is going on that is keeping The New Mutants from hitting theaters.

Could the Demon Bear be behind it?