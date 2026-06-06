Marvel Artist Celebrates Berserk Anniversary With Stunning New Art

The world of Marvel has been dipping its toes into the anime world quite often in recent years, often in some surprising ways. In terms of crossovers, the Avengers have fought Attack on Titan’s Titans, My Hero Academia’s All Might teamed up with Deadpool to fight Thanos, and Spider-Man has had plenty of manga titles all his own. Some crossovers between Marvel and the anime medium aren’t official, but comic book artists do share their talents on established anime franchises. In a wild twist, a major Marvel artist has helped celebrate a big anime anniversary for one of the darkest franchises of them all.

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For those who don’t know, artist Gabriele Dell’Otto has helped work on some of Marvel’s biggest comics. To date, his resume includes the likes of Secret War, X-Force, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Avengers, and many more. To help in celebrating the upcoming thirtieth anniversary of the Berserk anime, the comic book artist has lent his talents to the world of the Band of the Hawk. Focusing on Guts, Griffith, and Casca, along with alternate iterations of the dark trio, Dell’Otto’s skills are tailor-made to bring Kentaro Miura’s characters to life. While there has never been an official crossover between Marvel and Berserk, it’s clear that comic artists are beyond excited to test their skills on the world of Apostles.

The Future of Berserk

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After months of waiting for Berserk to release a new manga chapter, readers are preparing for Guts to return to the publication Young Animal. Earlier this year, it was finally confirmed that the dark series would return for its 384th chapter, set to arrive in Japan on June 12th. With under a week to go until we return to witness the Black Swordsman in dire straits, now is as good a time as any to reflect on what happened in the previous chapter.

When last we saw Guts and his band of adventurers, they had finally found allies that might be able to assist in bringing down Griffith and his new empire. The Kushan Empire has long been a thorn in the side of Berserk’s White Hawk, and is now throwing in their lot with Guts’ crew to bring the fight to the twisted new take on the Band of the Hawk. Unfortunately for Guts, the Eastern Nation still doesn’t trust him, thanks to harboring the Godhand’s brand, and has exiled the hero into a mysterious supernatural cave.

As for a Berserk anime adaptation, that unfortunately has yet to be confirmed. Following the latest release of Berserk: Memorial Edition, no production house has confirmed wading back into Kentaro Miura’s world. While anime fans have seen several different animations highlighting the dark franchise, there remain countless story arcs that have yet to be brought to the small screen. Fingers crossed that we’ll one day see Guts and his bleak world return in the animation medium.

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