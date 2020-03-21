Marvel's X-Men: Children of the Atom Trailer Released

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for its upcoming X-Men spinoff series Children of the Atom. The new series is written by Vita Ayala and drawn by Bernard Chang and introduces five new characters who become the X-Men's sidekicks. "There's so many things I Could tease about Children of the Atom," assistant editor Chris Robinson says. "But I will say one thing, and that's new characters. Children of the Atom has five new characters at the heart of it that VIta very meticulously wrote out entire backstories and histories and families and anything you want to know about these characters, Vita has thought about it already. How the X-Men react to these new characters who are their sidekicks is a major part of the story that is going to have all sorts of ripples through their titles and ours.

"I'm very excited to have Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang as part of this title… So if you've never read an X-Men book before and you're only familiar with them in other mediums, this is a great place to start off."

"X-Men is supposed to be something that is, you know, important to the now," Ayala says. "And so, what is more now than zoomers? One of them has a TikTok, one of them has a fitness Insta, one of them is basically the moderator for the mutant subreddit, one of them is a cosplayer, and one of them makes mutant music. For so long, it's like the larger media in the X-Men universe is like, 'Mutants are bad' and like "the X-Men are evil because they're mutants,' and blah, blah, blah. I'm like, 'What would zoomers think of that?' They wouldn't — they'd be like, 'No, they're great.' But also, you know, it's an X-Men comic. There's going to be powers and there's going to be punching and there's going to be bad guys and all that kind of stuff. Bernard really, really brought the thunder on this. It's really incredibly dynamic.

"X-Men was some of my first comics ever and to be able to play in that universe and also to be able to add to that universe is really a dream come true. It's almost like the kids are our perspective. So anything that you don't know, you're discovering it through these kids. I don't think we've seen this perspective in X-Men comics before. I think people are going to super dig it."

Children of the Atom #1 goes on sale April 15th.

Children of the Atom #1

FEB200860

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Bernard Chang (CA) R. B. Silva

WHEN DID THE X-MEN GET SIDEKICKS?!

Now! Don't miss the debut of the greatest teenage super hero team of all time! They've learned from the best, now they're ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X-Men!

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 15, 2020

SRP: $4.99

