Agents of SHIELD: The New York Times Just Put Agent May Into the Crossword Puzzle

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Ming-Na Wen found herself in The New York Times crossword puzzle this week. The paper’s clue for her character was simply her name as she’s known on the show. (For those at home, that’s Melinda May. Sometimes, it’s really helpful to be up on the Marvel universe.) Her followers seemed to think the entire thing was pretty cool. A bunch of the actress’s friends and family came across the clue for themselves and made sure to let her know about it.

She wrote, “When friends & family come across a clue in the @nytimes crossword puzzle, and it’s THIS!! So cool! @AgentsofSHIELD #agentmelindamay”

The show has come up in recent weeks as people adjust to self-quarantine. S.H.I.E.L.D. stars stepped up to suggest an early release while everyone is at home chilling out. Chris Panico wrote on Twitter, “I'm just saying @abc, since we are all in self-quarantine, maybe you could drop us the final season of Agents of Shield a little early. Can't hurt to ask!” That sentiment got retweeted by both Clark Gregg and Chloe Bennet. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the final season now. Comicbook.com’s own Adam Barnhardt asked if this season could find it’s way to Disney+ this summer:

“Disney+ hasn't had problems per se, though reports have suggested Bob Iger stepped down from his cushy job as chief executive to oversee the creative direction of the fresh new direct-to-consumer platform, at the very least hinting at growing pains. With an expansive — and incredibly dedicated, might I add — fanbase like the one that comes with Agents of SHIELD, the addition to the OTT service would do wonders for Disney. The situation raises even more questions on the legalities around it. Surely since ABC — a Disney-owned network — fronted the money for the season, it'd want to keep the rights for the show in hopes of filling a summer slot; unless, you know, the power of the dollar reigns supreme here.”

